USC vs. Fresno State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time. Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Fresno State: Once again, this offense should have the pieces in place to move the chains and put some points on the scoreboard. Jake Haener is his usual efficient and productive self, hitting on almost 75% of his throws, 87 of them already through just 2 games. Fresno dropped a last-second heart breaker to Oregon State last week, but Haener is still on point and Jordan Mims had over 100 yards and 2 scores rushing. This team can move.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO