Bellingham, WA

Dog and cat rescued from Whatcom Falls neighborhood house fire Tuesday afternoon

By David Rasbach
 2 days ago

Some quick work by an HVAC service crew working nearby helped free a dog trapped inside a burning house before the Bellingham Fire Department could arrive.

Bellingham firefighters were called at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, to the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive for the report of a residential fire, according to the PulsePoint app.

They arrived to find black smoke pouring out of the second story of the home and soon located heavy fire on the backside of the home, according to a Bellingham Fire Department Facebook post Tuesday evening .

“Our crews quickly found the origin and extinguished the fire,” the post read.

But before firefighters arrived, an HVAC service crew working nearby freed a dog from inside the house, according to the post.

The Whatcom Human Society assumed care for the dog, and Director Laura Clark told The Bellingham Herald in an email that the family had already picked him or her up.

Firefighters also located a cat, according to the post, but Clark said the Humane Society’s animal control team was not allowed in the house, though she said the Humane Society is in communication with the family.

“Nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to firefighters,” the fire department post read. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8CAo_0hvFbTdS00
The Bellingham Fire Department extinguished a home fire Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, in the Whatcom Falls neighborhood. Bellingham Fire Department/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

