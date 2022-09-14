Phoenix Public Transit Launches Neighborhood Transit Study

As part of the Transportation 2050 program, the City of Phoenix Public Transit Department is launching a Neighborhood Transit Study (NTS) to get feedback from the community on existing neighborhood circulator routes such as the DASH, MARY, SMART and ALEX. The first phase of the study will focus on the downtown Phoenix circulator known as the Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH). ​

The new web page on phoenix.gov/neighborhoodtransit hosts plenty of information about what neighborhood transit is, how it is used and what the goals of the DASH study are. The web content also includes an interactive Story Map to view the study area and submit public comments.

As part of the study, Phoenix Public Transit is seeking community input; the public and riders are encouraged to take a brief 10-question survey to provide feedback about current and future neighborhood transit conditions in the downtown DASH Phoenix area. The survey is open through Sept. 30, 2022.

In addition, Phoenix Public Transit will hold a virtual public engagement meeting on Sept. 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. to present additional details about the study and gather community feedback. The survey is available online for those who are unable to attend the virtual event, but still want to provide feedback. ​

Website: phoenix.gov/neighborhoodtransit

Survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCDJ9SY

“Phoenix voters approved Transportation 2050 in 2015 and already we’ve accomplished much including adding new bus shelters, added bus service and completing bus technology upgrades,” says Phoenix Public Transit Director Jesús Sapien. “It’s our goal to continue understanding our community’s transit needs and this study will allow us to do that.”

For more information visit phoenix.gov/neighborhoodtransit.

About Transportation 2050: In Aug. 2015, Phoenix voters approved Transportation 2050 (T2050), a 35-year citywide transportation plan. T2050 is overseen by the Citizens Transportation Commission and includes improved frequency on local bus service, new light rail service and stations and major street improvement projects. Funding for T2050 comes from a 7/10ths of a cent city sales tax that started Jan. 1, 2016. Over the life of the plan, the funds are estimated to generate about $16.7 billion, or more than half of the plan's overall cost. There will be an additional $14.8 billion in federal and county funds, passenger fares and other sources. For more information, visit the T2050 page or follow Phoenix Public Transit, Phoenix Street Transportation and Valley Metro on Twitter.