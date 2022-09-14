ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw

Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud

He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Kenny Omega
411mania.com

Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List

This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned

WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
WWE
PWMania

Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE

It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Punk#Combat#Njpw#Aaa#El Hijo Del Vikingo#Roh World#Tmz
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns

Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief." "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said. In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Bray Wyatt’s Possible WWE Return

It has been reported that WWE officials have discussed the possibility of bringing back Bray Wyatt. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were discussions regarding the possibility of Wyatt making a comeback. The talks reportedly stalled at one point, but it was not a dead issue. It was mentioned...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Added To Liv Morgan Vs. Ronda Rousey Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Last week, it was made official that former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey would get another shot at regaining the title when she takes on current champion Liv Morgan. Now, a stipulation has been added to their title showdown at WWE's Extreme Rules event. The first time these two went...
WWE
PWMania

First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules

The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Planning Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul for Crown Jewel

Earlier today WWE's newest signing Logan Paul started teasing a big announcement on tonight's SmackDown, and now we might have a big indicator of what that announcement is. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is holding a press conference in Las Vegas this Saturday to announce the main for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and that main event will be Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul. We should get more clarity during tonight's SmackDown, as at least Paul will be there, though it's not known if Reigns will be appearing on the show yet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Bayley's First Match On SmackDown In Over A Year

Over the past month and a half, the recently returned Bayley has been running her rounds on "WWE Raw" alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. Since the trio's first appearance together at SummerSlam in July, Bayley has pinned the "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Although it appears the former champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah are not done with Damage CTRL.
WWE
Yardbarker

Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return

On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear

This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
ANAHEIM, CA
wrestlinginc.com

New Report Details Why KENTA Was Not Allowed To Use GTS In WWE

You may recall a time earlier in the week where KENTA unleashed a tweet that seemed to put some blame on both controversial AEW star CM Punk and WWE, where KENTA once worked as Hideo Itami, for not allowing KENTA to use his finishing move, the Go 2 Sleep, for several years. It's only natural then that a story would come along a few days later to clarify just why KENTA was forced to go without his move for so long.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Names Chicago Bear He Thinks Would Be Good WWE Star

We've seen many former football players transition to the world of pro wrestling. Roman Reigns was a former defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, he's widely considered to be the biggest star in WWE. Brock Lesnar even tried his hand at making it in the NFL between his stints in WWE.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy