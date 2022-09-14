The Coleman Bluecats experienced their first loss of the football season Friday night against a good Llano team (4-0). The final was Llano 31, Coleman 6. (full article and stats later) The Bluecats are 3-1 as they return home to Hufford Field to begin district this coming Friday night against Goldthwaite. The Santa Anna Mountaineers lost to a good Blanket Tiger team, 52-16. Next up for the Mountaineers is Medina, in junior high and high school games scheduled on Thursday, September 22nd at Santa Anna. Panther Creek is playing today (Saturday) against Olfen with a junior high game at 9:00 am and a varsity game at 11:00 am at Panther Creek.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO