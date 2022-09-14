Read full article on original website
4-H is 4 Everyone
It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! The new 4-H year began September 1, 2022, in all 254 counties in Texas. As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
Santa Anna Scoop Newsletter
Santa Anna ISD released the weekly newsletter "Santa Anna Scoop." Please Click on the DOWNLOAD PDF to open and view the entire document. Mountaineers head to Blanket tonight with the game beginning at 7:30 pm. GO MOUNTAINEERS!!
Bluecats and Mountaineers Lose Friday Night, Panthers Play Today (Saturday)
The Coleman Bluecats experienced their first loss of the football season Friday night against a good Llano team (4-0). The final was Llano 31, Coleman 6. (full article and stats later) The Bluecats are 3-1 as they return home to Hufford Field to begin district this coming Friday night against Goldthwaite. The Santa Anna Mountaineers lost to a good Blanket Tiger team, 52-16. Next up for the Mountaineers is Medina, in junior high and high school games scheduled on Thursday, September 22nd at Santa Anna. Panther Creek is playing today (Saturday) against Olfen with a junior high game at 9:00 am and a varsity game at 11:00 am at Panther Creek.
Coleman ISD Now Accepting Hall of Honor Nominations
Coleman ISD is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Coleman ISD Hall of Honor. The Coleman ISD Hall of Honor was established to recognize members of the Coleman ISD’s family who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to Coleman ISD or whose life achievements have brought honor and value to the district. Nomination forms are available on the district website (www.colemanisd.net) or at the CISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman, TX.
Coleman Volunteer Fire Department Adds to Fleet
COLEMAN, Texas — A Large Truck Chassis and slip-on unit have been awarded to the Coleman Volunteer Fire Department through a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. With the grant, the department has assembled a new fire truck. The truck will help...
REGIONAL SEMINAR ON HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Garrett Coppedge, Associate General Counsel of the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association to Coleman from 3:00 PM – 4:15 PM on Thursday, October 27th. The event will take place at the Coleman Museum, 400 W College, Coleman, TX 76834. THLA Associate General Counsel, Garrett Coppedge will present on the eligible uses of the local hotel tax and discuss the most effective practices utilized by cities throughout Texas to maximize the impact of these funds. (Read more below...)
Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant Important Upcoming Dates
The Chamber of Commerce is reminding Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant contestants about important upcoming dates. DEADLINE to apply is Monday, September 19th. The Pageant is open to Coleman County High School Freshman - Senior ladies. Packets were provided to each school as well as being available for pickup at the Chamber office. The pageant will be held at 6:00pm this year on October 1st. See dates below:
Santa Anna High School Announces 2022 Homecoming Royalty
Santa Anna High School will celebrate their Homecoming on Friday, September 30th when Gordon comes to town. SAHS has announced the King and Queen nominees for this year. Congratulations to the 2022 SAHS Homecoming Court Nominees:. Queen Nominees: Carlie Cope, Nataani Richardson, Abigail Petrosky and Ellie McIver. King Nominees: Aaron...
City of Coleman WATER MAIN BREAK
The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at West 10th and Clow streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
