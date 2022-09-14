Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Nonprofit looking for space to hold teen, senior programs in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Advocates in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood claim they’re being shut out of their community center. For months, Soisette Lumpkin said she’s been asking Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation for a community-benefit agreement to use the Thomasville Recreation Center near the dilapidated Forest Cove Apartments. As executive director of Friends of the Urban Food Forest, Lumpkin’s non-profit wants to offer tutoring for teens in the area.
CBS 46
Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre. The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.
CBS 46
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
CBS 46
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
CBS 46
Surprise Squad spotlights assisted living senior center caregivers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people dancing at the Orchard senior living community are celebrating culture. These are front-line workers. These caregivers care a lot every single day for the residents here. Like 76-year-old Dr. Louis Levy who has Parkinson’s disease. “My quality of life would be measurably diminished...
BET
Gunna Fest 2022 Announced For This Weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is happening this weekend. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper revealed on Thursday (September 15) that the family-friendly event is scheduled to take place in South Fulton, Georgia on Saturday in commemoration of the city’s second annual “Gunna Day.”. The festival will reportedly include rides,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
CBS 46
Brows, Lips & Beyond: Permanent Makeup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sheyla Perez, a permanent makeup artist & owner of the company “Brows, Lips & Beyond” shares how you can use permanent makeup to enhance your beauty. For more information, find Sheyla on Facebook at PMUARTIST75 & on Instagram at PMUARTIST75_. Sponsored By: Brows, Lips & Beyond.
Ga. woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
BUTTS COUNTY — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: a stack of cool, hard cash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to...
CBS 46
Subway to reopen after murder over mayo
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Subway on Northside Drive has been closed ever since a worker was killed there in June. It’s now set to reopen at the end of this month. There will be no dine-in option when it reopens, for the safety of the employees. Customers can head through the drive-thru or a walk-up window.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 17 Places Have The Best Brunch In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Brunch is the best of the "breakfast" and "lunch" worlds. They aren't just your typical meal, brunches are weekend affairs where you can get away with too much food and a couple of drinks before noon. Georgians know how to brunch and Atlanta is the go-to place to find the...
CBS 46
Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
CBS 46
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline. In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be...
CBS 46
Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.
CBS 46
Zesto restaurant in Buckhead closing after 70 years
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Zesto Drive-in restaurant on Piedmont Road in Buckhead is closing forever on Sept. 18. According to a Facebook post, the neighborhood landmark began by selling ice cream in 1952 at a walk-up stand on the corner of Piedmont and Lindbergh. Pretty soon, it began offering burgers, chili dogs and fries.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)
Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
CBS 46
Annual Gunna Fest to be held in College Park Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Despite his recent legal troubles, rapper and Atlanta native Gunna will hold Gunna Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park. The festival will be held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. from noon until 6 p.m. Gunna is teaming up with...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 16-18, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s plenty of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta. Festivals are back along with car shows, concerts, pop-up markets and more. The 25th annual Inman Farm Heritage Days are happening this weekend at Minter’s Farm in Fayetteville. There will be antique tractors, engines, cars and trucks, and working exhibits in the sawmill, grist mill, syrup mill, and more.
Comments / 1