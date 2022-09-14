WhatchaWatchinWednesday - Trailer Talk

Related
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie reveals major career change after fans are convinced host dropped hint she’s quitting show
TODAY host Savannah Guthrie has revealed some major career news during Wednesday’s broadcast. The announcement comes after fans started speculating that the 50-year-old’s been dropping hints that she’s quitting the morning show. Just a few days after returning to Today following a lengthy vacation, Savannah shared with...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
The Jennifer Hudson Show is an upcoming American daytime television variety comedy talk show that was created and hosted by Jennifer Hudson. On the show, the two-time Grammy Award winner is said to chit chat with stars and everyday people. She is taking over Ellen Degeneres time slot. The show for now is taped in Los Angeles but she has hopes of taking it on the road.
Today’s Hoda Kotb shocks fans with cryptic message after rival host Savannah Guthrie hints at quitting show amid ‘feud’
TODAY's Hoda Kotb has turned heads with a cryptic message after rival host Savannah Guthrie hinted at quitting the morning show amid their "feud." Hoda, 57, wished her followers a "Happy Sunday" on her most recent Instagram. The TODAY co-host also dropped an inspirational quote for her fans. The text...
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show
This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Makes Talk Show Hosting Debut, Says She Wouldn't Change 'American Idol' Elimination
Jennifer Hudson has officially made her daytime talk show hosting debut! The EGOT winner kicked off the premiere season of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, beginning the episode with a reflection on her long-time dream of hosting her own show. "Thank y'all for being here. I'm not gonna cry...
The View fans shocked as show announces epic ‘surprise’ ahead of its new season
THE VIEW has shocked fans by making a "surprise announcement" about the upcoming season. The show announced in its trailer that it is coming back a week earlier than expected. The trailer for the show's 26th season dropped earlier this week. "New views. New co-hosts. The countdown is on. @TheView...
Kelly Clarkson’s Forthcoming Album Is Inspired by Her Divorce
Kelly Clarkson is looking ahead to her first album in five years, and it will be full of songs inspired by her separation and eventual divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The singer and television host revealed the news to Variety, sharing that the album's songs were written during the emotional, yet abundantly creative time in her life.
TODAY.com
John Legend talks new album, expecting with Chrissy Teigen
John Legend sits down with Hoda Kotb and talks about the “two acts” of his new album “LEGEND.” He also opens up about expecting another child with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.Sept. 12, 2022.
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
toofab.com
John Legend Drops Wonder Woman Video Featuring Chrissy Teigen & Their Kids
"I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me," Legend posted to social media as he debuted the video, which appears to have been filmed on the family's recent trip to Italy.
Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson this week debuted her own one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." As the youngest woman in history to gain 'EGOT' status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Hudson said she is thrilled to share her personality with viewers while highlighting empowering stories.
talentrecap.com
Morgan Myles Turns Four Chairs in Early ‘The Voice’ Audition
The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, and the show has released a Blind Audition from singer Morgan Myles to get us excited. Morgan turned all four chairs and even inspired new coach Camila Cabello to use her block on Gwen Stefani. Morgan Myles Auditions for ‘The Voice’ Season 22...
