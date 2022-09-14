ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#WhatchaWatchinWednesday - Trailer Talk

By Producer Mondo
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

The Jennifer Hudson Show is an upcoming American daytime television variety comedy talk show that was created and hosted by Jennifer Hudson. On the show, the two-time Grammy Award winner is said to chit chat with stars and everyday people. She is taking over Ellen Degeneres time slot. The show for now is taped in Los Angeles but she has hopes of taking it on the road.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson’s Forthcoming Album Is Inspired by Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is looking ahead to her first album in five years, and it will be full of songs inspired by her separation and eventual divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The singer and television host revealed the news to Variety, sharing that the album's songs were written during the emotional, yet abundantly creative time in her life.
Reuters

Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson this week debuted her own one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." As the youngest woman in history to gain 'EGOT' status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Hudson said she is thrilled to share her personality with viewers while highlighting empowering stories.
talentrecap.com

Morgan Myles Turns Four Chairs in Early ‘The Voice’ Audition

The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, and the show has released a Blind Audition from singer Morgan Myles to get us excited. Morgan turned all four chairs and even inspired new coach Camila Cabello to use her block on Gwen Stefani. Morgan Myles Auditions for ‘The Voice’ Season 22...
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

