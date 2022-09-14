ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants CB Aaron Robinson to Miss Time Following Appendectomy

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daOcz_0hvFXEzl00

The Giants starting cornerback had his appendix removed this week. That and more about the Giants' Week 2 opening injury report.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that New York Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson would not play Sunday when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers in the regular-season home opener.

Robinson underwent an appendectomy, and with the Giants set to play two games in the next 12 days, it's anticipated that his one-week absence could be even longer, depending on how quickly the second-year corner recovers from his procedure.

"I can't tell you how long (Robinson will be out)," Daboll said. "I don't know if anybody can really tell you how long when it comes to that. Just wishing him well-- we took care of it as soon as we could."

Daboll wouldn't say what the plan was to replace Robinson in the lineup, only saying that the plan was to have several guys compete for the role. Among the most likely candidates to replace Robinson are Fabian Moreau, who is currently sitting on the practice squad; veteran Justin Layne, rookie Cor'Dale Flott, and rookie Zyon Gilbert, who is also sitting on the practice squad.

"We got a group in there that'll work to compete," Daboll said. "We'll end up picking like we usually do on Friday evening."

In other injury news, Daboll said that receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring) would not practice Wednesday either. Robinson's knee injury is not believed to be serious.

"He's grinding back, Daboll said of the rookie receiver. 'I'd say the difference with him from the day after the game to even today is pretty significant. So we'll, we'll see how it goes. We're not gonna put him out there today, but it's, he's, he's gotten a lot better just in those two days."

In some more positive news, Daboll said that edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), both of whom missed last week's game, would be limited in Wednesday's practice.

The early feeling is that at least one, if not both, of the two edge rushers should be good to go for Sunday's game.

Also limited for the Giants on Wednesday were defensive back Justin Pinnock (hamstring) and center Jon Feliciano (unknown).

Rookie safety Dane Belton, who has been recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in training camp, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Daboll said.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens rookie DT Travis Jones returns to practice; three starters absent

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones returned to practice for the first time in three weeks Wednesday and was a limited participant. Jones, a third-round draft pick who impressed in training camp, injured his knee in the team’s second preseason game and missed the Ravens’ season-opening win Sunday over the New York Jets. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it was great to see Jones back at ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN

For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Robinson
Person
Aaron Robinson
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders signing controversial defender

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Starter Out vs. Panthers After Appendectomy

The New York Giants will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss this Sunday's game. "He'll be out for the game," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We wish...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#New York Giants
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

NEW YORK - The Mets are getting closer to having three key reinforcements back on their pitching staff. According to manager Buck Showalter, the plan is for ace pitcher Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) to throw four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday night. If all...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) questionable for Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Toney was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant, so he may have tweaked something at practice. The oft-injured receiver played just seven snaps in the Giants' opener and wasn't targeted at all, but he did flash his play-making abilities with 23 yards on two rush attempts. Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday, so Toney could see more work if he's healthy. Richie James and Sterling Shepard stand to benefit if Toney joins Robinson on the inactive list.
NFL
numberfire.com

Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out for Giants in Week 2

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson injured his knee in his NFL debut and finished with just nine offensive snaps. Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Week 2, so Richie James and Sterling Shepard might be asked to take on larger roles. In the opener, Saquon Barkley led the Giants in targets (7), followed by James (6) and Shepard (4).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Ken Walker (hernia) not listed on final Week 2 injury report for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker missed Week 1 of the season due to a hernia, but after getting in full practices during the week, he does not carry an injury designation into what should be his NFL debut. The rookie's presence will likely eat some work away from Rashaad Penny, though he is still firmly entrenched as the unquestioned starter.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

49ers To Watch vs. Seattle

Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was placed on the injured reserve, so Wilson Jr. steps into the starting running back role. In inclement weather, he was not impressive rushing the ball in week one against the Bears, with only 22 yards on nine carries. Hopefully, the field at Levi’s stadium will be more playable than at Soldier Field. Wilson Jr. is a player on the 49ers to watch in week two.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Did Giants DC Wink Martindale call fans out before home opener vs. Panthers?

The Giants will play their first home game under first-year head coach Brian Daboll on Sunday against the 0-1 Carolina Panthers. Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale made it clear when speaking with reporters that he's looking for help from the crowd at MetLife Stadium. "This is one of the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more

If you're reading this, congratulations. Week 1 of the NFL season was chock-full of upsets and wild finishes, with the New York Giants stealing a road win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans battling the Indianapolis Colts to a draw and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

Week 1 of the NFL season was … consequential. We saw big upsets, significant injuries and breakout performances aplenty. Good news: We're just getting started. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every game that will be played in Week 2. And make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for previews and predictions each week.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy