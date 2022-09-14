Read full article on original website
Good News Friday: September 16, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Skipcha Elementary school completed a goods drive to collect hygiene products. This was for Grandparents day for residents at Indian Oaks living Center in Harker heights. School counselor, Sarah Rice and her son and daughter, also gave them handmade cards. The Baylor Scott & White Ted...
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Pet of the Week for Sept. 16: Libby
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 16, is Libby. To learn more about how you can adopt this beautiful pit bull mix, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032...
Teen overcomes epilepsy, begins new chapter at Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Since her diagnosis with epilepsy, going back to school has always looked a little different for Isla Ritchie. Now as a college freshman, she’s having to perform all her back to school responsibilities all by herself. “People would say, ‘I know how you feel,’ but...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
Killeen ISD students getting unique opportunity at high school football games
KILLEEN, Texas — Friday night lights at Killeen ISD has some unexpected voices on their radio broadcasts. High school students in the district have a chance to sit side-by-side and commentate together at games. A pro announces with them and gives them tips on how to get better as the game goes on.
Copperas Cove alum heads to the German Pro League
Copperas Cove High School class of 2011 graduate Ricardo Artis II is going on to play basketball in a Pro League in Germany. The 6-foot-6 forward from Copperas Cove, has racked up stats on the collegiate courts with teams since high school. He averaged 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game with the Eastfield Harvester Bees in 2013-14. He scored double figures in 29 games, including a season-high 31 points in an 88-73 win over Anoka-Ramsey Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III quarterfinals.
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
Tiny house, big problems in Waco
WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
Killeen volunteers honored with prestigious Presidential Volunteer Service Award
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly three dozen Killeen ISD students were recognized for their volunteer service in the community by receiving the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, which included a signed letter by President Joe Biden. The 33 students from elementary, middle and high schools in Killeen ISD were surprised with...
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
