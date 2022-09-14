ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Good News Friday: September 16, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Skipcha Elementary school completed a goods drive to collect hygiene products. This was for Grandparents day for residents at Indian Oaks living Center in Harker heights. School counselor, Sarah Rice and her son and daughter, also gave them handmade cards. The Baylor Scott & White Ted...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week for Sept. 16: Libby

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 16, is Libby. To learn more about how you can adopt this beautiful pit bull mix, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Teen overcomes epilepsy, begins new chapter at Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Since her diagnosis with epilepsy, going back to school has always looked a little different for Isla Ritchie. Now as a college freshman, she’s having to perform all her back to school responsibilities all by herself. “People would say, ‘I know how you feel,’ but...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
TEXAS STATE
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove alum heads to the German Pro League

Copperas Cove High School class of 2011 graduate Ricardo Artis II is going on to play basketball in a Pro League in Germany. The 6-foot-6 forward from Copperas Cove, has racked up stats on the collegiate courts with teams since high school. He averaged 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game with the Eastfield Harvester Bees in 2013-14. He scored double figures in 29 games, including a season-high 31 points in an 88-73 win over Anoka-Ramsey Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III quarterfinals.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Tiny house, big problems in Waco

WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Moody PD speaks on school threats

MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
MOODY, TX

