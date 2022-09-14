KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers learned that a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 18. He showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO