clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
wvlt.tv
One dead following shooting on Wilson Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers learned that a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 18. He showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said.
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say
Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Fulton High special needs student wins...
Maryville man identified after fatal Alcoa Highway car crash
A car crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning left one person dead according to Police.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash
One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. Poultry exhibit at...
k105.com
KSP searching for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
WKRC
Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman charged with killing mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home on Brackfield Acres Way in West Knox County just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after a family member found the victim inside the house.
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
WILX-TV
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Parents who were arrested last year and accused of encouraging their son to fight other students at a Tennessee high school, filed a lawsuit Thursday saying that their son was assaulted first and not protected by school officials, WVLT reported. They are asking for $5,000,000...
One injured in paragliding accident in Morristown
The Morristown Police Department is responding to a report a paragliding accident Thursday morning.
WKYT 27
Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lexington was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on September 8. He is charged with murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Man arrested for alleged murder in Whitley County
Kentucky State Police were notified of a shooting on Wednesday in Whitley County.
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
clayconews.com
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
WATE
Four people charged after armed robbery incident in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
6 arrested in Knoxville drug bust involving SWAT, 8 pounds of marijuana
A drug bust of two apartments involving SWAT and the narcotics unit resulted in police arrested 6 people on various drug charges and located over 8 pounds of marijuana and nearly $18,000 according to court records.
