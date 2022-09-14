ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jellico, TN

DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
One dead following shooting on Wilson Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers learned that a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 18. He showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say

Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Fulton High special needs student wins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. Poultry exhibit at...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
KSP searching for murder suspect

Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Four people charged after armed robbery incident in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
KNOXVILLE, TN
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
