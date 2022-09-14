ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Get a Better Grip on Your Training with these 3 Must-Use Exercises

By Shane Mclean
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTbKo_0hvFVGG900
South_agency / Getty

You never really understand how important incorporating grip strength exercises into your routine are until it gives out just as you’re trying to lock out a heavy rep.

Grip strength is something you are born with and is part of your DNA. Way back in the 19th century, Louis Robinson, an English surgeon tested 60 babies by having them hang from a suspended walking stick. With only two exceptions, the infants were able to hang on for at least ten seconds and some did it for 60 seconds or more. Yes, you are born with grip strength but it’s a use it or loses it proposition.

Regular bilateral carries are great and are something everyone needs to be doing. But when you’re looking at taking your grip strength to a new level or seeking variety with your grip training, look no further than these three unconventional grip strength exercises.

Here we’ll go into the health and performance benefits of training grip along with instructions on how to perform a trio of grip strength exercises and programming suggestions to crush your training.

Benefits Of Grip Strength Training

If you want Popeye forearms without having to eat all the spinach, you have to hit forearm and grip strength training hard. Having bigger forearms is one benefit, and here are a few more.

  • Improves Your Fitness And Quality Of Life: Having a strong grip for deadlift and row variations is great but it is also needed for many of your activities of daily living. Grip strength is needed to open doors and carry all the groceries from the car in one trip. A decrease in grip strength has been associated with an eightfold risk of developing muscular disability among older adults, and poor grip strength is associated with adverse weight gain among women and mortality among men.
  • Helps You Live Longer: In 2015, the Lancet published a study that covered the health outcomes of 140,000 people across 17 countries. These people were tracked over four years, via a variety of measures, one of which was grip strength. Grip strength was “inversely associated with all-cause mortality” and every 5 kg decrease in grip strength was associated with a 17 percent risk increase of death.
  • Better Pulling Performance: When training with heavier loads, grip strength can be a limiting factor. You can either grip it and rip it or watch the weight crash to the floor. Improving your grip strength prevents this from happening and allows you to do more reps with the same weight or with more weight.
  • Predictor of Heart Disease: Heart disease is one of the biggest killers and improving your grip strength can reduce your risk of succumbing to this. The Lancet study in 2015 found a reduction in grip strength was associated with an increase in heart attacks and strokes. Grip strength is a stronger predictor of all-cause cardiovascular mortality, more than systolic blood pressure.

Progressing Your Grip Strength Training

Here are two ways to progress these three grip strength exercises to keep improving your grip.

  • Add More Reps, Weight, Distance, or Time: Besides the chaos carry it’s difficult to add weight to the other two exercises. Instead, increase the time you do it (sand spins), the number of reps you do (towel pull-ups), or the distance you carry (chaos carry).
  • Tempo training: Using tempo lifting with the towel pullup encourages you to slow things down and focus on form. You may do fewer reps, but you will put your working muscle under incredible time under tension.

Top 3 Grip Strength Exercises

Carrying or lifting heavy things with your hands is your first port of call in building grip strength. When you’re looking to add variety and take it up a notch, take these 3 exercises out for a spin.

Chaos Suitcase Carry

The suitcase carry will strengthen grip imbalances between sides and train your lateral stability and anti-rotational strength. But the chaos carry takes this to a new level. The addition of a band around the kettlebell horn creates instability because of the oscillating band. The band is great for additional rotator cuff recruitment and for adding more core stability and control to an already difficult exercise. Plus, gripping the band is something you’re going to enjoy.

Muscles Trained: Forearms, obliques, shoulders, and glutes

How To Do It: Wrap a heavy looped band around the kettlebell horn. Holding the band close to the KB horn makes this exercise easier. The further away the opposite. With your shoulder down, chest up and shoulders even walk for 40 yards and put the KB down. Swap hands and repeat.

Programming Suggestions: You have a couple of options here. You can perform it as part of your warm-up or pair it with an exercise during your workout that doesn’t require too much grip strength. For example:

  • 1A. Bench press variation
  • 1B. Chaos suitcase carry

Towel Pullup

Training with a towel is not new but it is often neglected with it comes to improving grip strength. This pull-up variation trains more forearm and grip strength because of the neutral grip and the difficulty of holding and pulling on the towel. The advantage of the towel pullup is you’re using the gripping strength like with most pulling movements and crushing grip strength due to squeezing the towel.

Muscles Trained: Wrist, forearms, biceps, deltoids, upper back, lats, and anterior core

How To Do It: Using one towel is easier and two towels more difficult. The one towel version focuses on your forearms while the two towels are more lats. Hold the towel(s) midway up, using a firm grip and perform pull-ups as usual keeping your shoulders down and chest up. Go until your grip starts to give out.

Programming Suggestions: Train this instead of your usual vertical pulling exercise early in your training when your grip is fresh. Pair this with any pressing exercise or a front squat variation when you’re hating life. For example:

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

How to Bulletproof Your Knees with 1 Exercise

Can you bulletproof your knees? Knees Over Toes Guy thinks so, and he says you can do it in under five minutes with just one exercise. This is how. How to bulletproof your knees in 5 minutes with 1 exercise: Backward Sled Pull. The backward sled pull, also known as...
WORKOUTS
Parade

Trainers Reveal the Shortest Time You Need to Hold a Plank in Order to Still See Results

When many people imagine building muscle and gaining core strength, they picture utilizing a gym membership or an at-home gym. But you can still prioritize your fitness even without the use of various machines! Whether you don’t have a gym membership, stay in hotels for work or live in a small space, there are still excellent ways to stay in shape with bodyweight exercises. And the best part? There's no equipment required.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Pullover: How to Do It, Muscles Worked, Benefits and Workouts

The dumbbell pullover is a classic bodybuilding exercise that works your chest and back primarily. It is a pushing movement performed with a dumbbell – although barbell variations do exist – and, done right, the exercise hits everything from the bottom of your pecs to your abs, lats and triceps.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strength Training#Disability#Heart Attacks#Trains#English
Muscle And Fitness

These 5 Pilates Moves Will Help You Ease Back into Training Postpartum

For women who love to exercise, in the first few months performing a pilates postpartum workout can be mentally and physically challenging. Hormones are all over the place, pelvic floor muscles have been weakened, and deadlifts seem to be a thing of the past. Waiting for the “all-safe” from your doctor to hit the gym doesn’t make it any easier.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Muscle And Fitness

Fitbit’s New Sense 2 Will Help Your Mind As Well As Your Body

The Fitbit has come a long way since its initial release in 2009. Back then, the fitness product took the form of a device that was clipped onto the users’ clothes, and while the ability to track your steps, sleep, and calorie consumption seemed revolutionary at the time, the last decade or so has seen a deluge of wearable tech from the likes of Garmin and WHOOP with each release promising to outdo the other. So, with three new fitness-focused watches dropping this fall, is Fitbit still fit for purpose?
ELECTRONICS
boxrox.com

Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked

Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle: Upper Lower Body Split Program

How to build muscle? This upper lower body split program should help you with that. It is not straightforward and easy at all. There are many factors to consider, from what you are eating, to genetics, and also the amount of training and what type. A hypertrophy program is designed...
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

Get To Know Your Mini Bands Before Your Next Workout

A mini band is a 9-inch flat looped band that’s great for targeting the smaller muscles of your hips, glutes, thighs, and shoulders. These bands are versatile, portable and can be added to both bodyweight or weighted exercises to add strength to smaller muscles that may be preventing your larger muscles from making major gains.
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

When and How Long Should You Fast For (and Does Age Matter)?

As science continues to investigate the role that fasting plays on healing our bodies and balancing our bodyweight, it seems ever more likely that putting a timed restriction on our calorie intake has the potential to lower blood pressure and protect us against the aging process. But, with so many online “authorities” touting differing eating windows and methods of fasting, how long should we really aim to be fasting for, and when is the best time of the day to eat? Plus, is it safe to fast as we get older? We talked to Steve Hendricks, author of “The Oldest Cure in the World: Adventures in the Art and Science of Fasting” to get his take.
DIETS
LIVESTRONG.com

A 20-Minute Dumbbell Shoulder Workout for Your Upper-Body Days

When you get ready to tackle an upper-body workout, oftentimes you might focus on your biceps and triceps. But you might just be missing the best part of upper-body day: shoulders!. Working your shoulders can improve your posture, mobility and overall upper-body stability and strength. Your shoulders are a big...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Short vs Long Rest Periods for Muscle Growth

When it comes to short vs long rest periods for muscle growth, which is better for you and your goals? Jeremy Ethier explains. “When it comes to optimizing your workout program, you have to account for every variable – one often overlooked variable is how long to rest between sets. Your rest periods between sets have a major impact on how well you perform during each set of your workout, and as you’ll see plays an important role in hypertrophy and strength.”
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

Physical Therapist Vinh Pham Keeps his Gym Bag Filled with Fight-Ready Gear

Vinh Pham is a licensed physical therapist and the co-founder of Myodetox, a movement health clinic with over a dozen locations across Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver. He’s also the author of Sit Up Straight: Futureproof Your Body Against Chronic Pain with 12 Simple Movements, which provides stretching and movement routines to help relieve pain and discomfort that comes from sitting and slouching.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boxrox.com

How to Diet to Lose Fat FOR GOOD (Science Backed Advice)

These great tips from Jeremy Ethier will teach you how to diet to lose fat for good. “If you’re watching this video, chances are, you’re wondering how to diet to lose fat for good. Most people have been taught to use approaches that set themselves up for failure in the long run, by physiologically messing up their bodies with diets that leave them in a position where it’s now very hard to strip off that excess fat.”
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

What Is the Best Fat Burner for Men’s Belly Fat?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are natural or chemical-based supplements that increase fat burning through various mechanisms. They can lead to results on their...
WEIGHT LOSS
Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

3K+
Followers
780
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy