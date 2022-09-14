ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

WJAC TV

Man charged in knifepoint robbery in Northern Cambria, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say an Ohio man is facing multiple charges after robbing a person at knifepoint Wednesday before stealing the person’s truck. According to a criminal complaint, Aaron Tucker III, 44, was in the passenger seat of the victim’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and threatened the victim with a large fixed blade knife, before making the victim drive him wherever he wanted to go.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police find stolen gun, slew of drugs at Altoona motel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen from Detroit that was staying at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona is sitting in jail on accusations that he was drug trafficking. Sheldon Brock, 19, was found in a room at the Rodeway Inn — a location that police said is known to be a “high drug trafficking […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Home nurse accused of forging checks from hospitalized man in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Huntingdon is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks from a man, who has since passed away, while he was in the hospital. State police began the investigation into 42-year-old Erica Dawn Whitesel in November 2021 after the man’s son reported that he noticed several checks were […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WFMJ.com

Multiple agencies investigating deadly Mercer Co. fire

Several fire and law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County coroner's office and the PA State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a deadly fire in Mercer County. The first calls came in just after midnight Friday from someone driving by the home near the intersection of District...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Accused of Assaulting Woman Inside Moving Vehicle

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is on the run after authorities say he assaulted a woman while they were traveling in a vehicle in Henderson Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Eric M. Gilbert on September 7 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man sentenced in federal court for illegal firearm, drug possession

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty for violating drug and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Royal Griffin, 33, was sentenced by a United States district judge on Friday to see up to six years behind bars for illegal possession of a firearm, […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

South Fork Man Arrested

Police in Richland Township have charged a South Fork man after he was accused of breaking into an 89-year-old woman’s home, assaulting her and robbing her. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Hall is behind bars on charges of burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, theft and simple assault, according to online court records.
SOUTH FORK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Theft from Motor Vehicle

CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are asking for the public’s help with information related to theft of items from a motor vehicle in Canoe Township on Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, near Wright...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Tampering With City Water Supply Equipment

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly tampering with Oil City water supply equipment that resulted in over $3,000 worth of damages. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Shane Scott Stahlman, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on September 2.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Ocean City Today

Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash

Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
ALTOONA, PA

