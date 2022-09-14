Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Man charged in knifepoint robbery in Northern Cambria, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say an Ohio man is facing multiple charges after robbing a person at knifepoint Wednesday before stealing the person’s truck. According to a criminal complaint, Aaron Tucker III, 44, was in the passenger seat of the victim’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and threatened the victim with a large fixed blade knife, before making the victim drive him wherever he wanted to go.
Police: Woman starts fire at Jefferson County store, wanted to be arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale woman is facing arson charges after police say she intentionally started a fire hoping to be taken to jail. Kennita Sones, 37, is accused of putting firefighters and police officers in danger when she started a fire just feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to Brookville […]
wtae.com
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in
HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
Police find stolen gun, slew of drugs at Altoona motel
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen from Detroit that was staying at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona is sitting in jail on accusations that he was drug trafficking. Sheldon Brock, 19, was found in a room at the Rodeway Inn — a location that police said is known to be a “high drug trafficking […]
Home nurse accused of forging checks from hospitalized man in Tyrone
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Huntingdon is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks from a man, who has since passed away, while he was in the hospital. State police began the investigation into 42-year-old Erica Dawn Whitesel in November 2021 after the man’s son reported that he noticed several checks were […]
Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
WFMJ.com
Multiple agencies investigating deadly Mercer Co. fire
Several fire and law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County coroner's office and the PA State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a deadly fire in Mercer County. The first calls came in just after midnight Friday from someone driving by the home near the intersection of District...
Multiple dead in Mercer County farmhouse fire
Friday evening, investigators dug through the remnants of the farmhouse on District Road near Redfoot Road in Delaware Township, north of Mercer.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Assaulting Woman Inside Moving Vehicle
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is on the run after authorities say he assaulted a woman while they were traveling in a vehicle in Henderson Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Eric M. Gilbert on September 7 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Altoona man sentenced in federal court for illegal firearm, drug possession
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty for violating drug and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Royal Griffin, 33, was sentenced by a United States district judge on Friday to see up to six years behind bars for illegal possession of a firearm, […]
fox8tv.com
South Fork Man Arrested
Police in Richland Township have charged a South Fork man after he was accused of breaking into an 89-year-old woman’s home, assaulting her and robbing her. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Hall is behind bars on charges of burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, theft and simple assault, according to online court records.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Theft from Motor Vehicle
CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are asking for the public’s help with information related to theft of items from a motor vehicle in Canoe Township on Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, near Wright...
Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
Police: Man forces way into elderly woman’s home, demands $10k
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly forced his way into an 89-year-old woman’s home in Richland and took her room to room in her house demanding money. On Sept. 9, 53-year-old Richard Hall, of South Fork, went to the front door of an elderly woman’s home at the […]
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Tampering With City Water Supply Equipment
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly tampering with Oil City water supply equipment that resulted in over $3,000 worth of damages. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Shane Scott Stahlman, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on September 2.
Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Members of Justice Works Youth Center
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged with allegedly threatening to shoot social workers in Jefferson County on Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this incident happened around 7:24 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at a property on East Main Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
Blair Co. sheriffs: 2 wanted men jailed, 1 found hiding under blanket
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two wanted Altoona men tried to hide from police in a home to avoid charges, and one was reportedly caught when police saw his leg under a blanket, according to police. Charles Holland Jr., 47 was wanted for violating probation for theft and William Harding, 43 had three warrants for his […]
Ocean City Today
Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash
Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
Hyde Park husband sentenced to up to 26 years in prison for wife's death
Despite being convicted of her murder, Jeffrey Fondrk told a Westmoreland County judge Thursday that he misses his wife. “She was the world to me and I tried to take care of her the best I could. I regret her death and I miss her. She was a very good wife,” Fondrk said Thursday before he was sentenced to serve up to 26 years prison.
