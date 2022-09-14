CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say an Ohio man is facing multiple charges after robbing a person at knifepoint Wednesday before stealing the person’s truck. According to a criminal complaint, Aaron Tucker III, 44, was in the passenger seat of the victim’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and threatened the victim with a large fixed blade knife, before making the victim drive him wherever he wanted to go.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO