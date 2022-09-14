Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
Smothered Chicken and Gravy Recipe
2 (1-ounce|56.7 gram) packets Lipton dried onion soup mix. 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder, or as needed. Season all the chicken pieces aggressively on all sides with an even coating of seasoning salt and black pepper. It should be a fairly heavy coating of both. Then season the pieces with the garlic powder and onion powder.
12tomatoes.com
Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes
Sharply cut the cooking time for making simple yet decadent buttery potatoes!. Hasselback potatoes are much loved by cooks looking to create a delicious, fancier style of potato side dish but with less effort than it seems. The ridged spuds are a delicious move away from baked potatoes or mash and are often produced for times when there are guests at your table.
thecountrycook.net
Tuscan Chicken Pasta
This Tuscan Chicken Pasta is a delicious and filling meal! The perfect combination of Italian flavors all made in one pot. Makes for amazing leftovers too!. I can't even begin to tell you how amazing this Tuscan Chicken Pasta tastes! It has SO much flavor and the combination of ingredients really makes it seem like it took a lot of work to make (but it really doesn't!) You'll have this dish on your table in less than an hour. It takes advantage of store-bought convenience ingredients (like pesto and sun-dried tomatoes) to make it taste like it came straight out of the kitchen of an upscale Italian restaurant! When it comes to flavor, this is not lacking one bit! You will get so much flavor with such little effort. Try this Tuscan Chicken Pasta recipe today and I promise it will become a menu staple!
therecipecritic.com
Zucchini Chips
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Need something to do with all of that fresh zucchini in your garden? I highly recommend you try this simple recipe for homemade zucchini chips! Simple to make and baked in the oven, these are a light, fun snack!
thecountrycook.net
Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet
With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
Epicurious
Cheater’s Chicken and Dumplings in the Instant Pot
3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken pieces, preferably dark meat. 1 pound gnocchi (fresh, frozen, or shelf-stable all work) 4 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped fresh parsley or celery leaves. 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste. Smoked paprika, for serving (optional)
Koftas, spicy breakfast oats and lamb timballo: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for freekeh
Freekeh, with its coarse texture and earthy, nutty flavour, is the grain I’m drawn to at this time of the year. As the evenings close in, this toasted wheat has a smokiness and heft that just feels right. It also loves to absorb the flavour of anything with which it shares a pot, so play around with it, especially if it’s not a grain you know that well: it’s great in all sorts of soups and stuffings, pilafs and one-pot dishes.
msn.com
Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away
When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Epicurious
Paneer Korma
This paneer korma may be meatless, but it is as luxurious as can be. Korma has its roots in Mughlai cooking and can be traced back to the sixteenth century in the city of Lucknow, the capital of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. It was here in the artistic and cultural hub of the Mughal Empire, that korma was perfected. Classically, a korma is a curry or stew of vegetables cooked with yogurt, cream, and spices. This is a reinterpretation of the white korma topped with silver leaf said to be served by Shah Jahan at the inauguration of the Taj Mahal. A few drops of vetiver (khus) and a bit of rose water add a complex aroma to the curry but are not essential to the recipe, nor is the silver foil leaf that finishes the dish. Please note that the flavor of toasted ground almonds is different from almond flour. When toasting the almonds, make sure to get them to a nice dark brown. And let the temperature of the yogurt remain low, so it's just at a simmer and doesn't curdle.
