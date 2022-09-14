Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Crews respond to fire inside Metro Centre restaurant
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire officials confirm there were no injuries after crews responded to a call at McAlister’s Deli near the University and Glen side of the Metro Center late Friday. However, more detailed reports indicate there was some damage done to the business’s structure as part...
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
starvedrock.media
House Fire On East Side Of Peru
The State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted to look into a house fire in Peru. Just before 11:30 Thursday morning, firefighters were told about smoke inside a home's living room in the 1400 block of Prospect Court. Mutual aid was requested from La Salle, Oglesby, and Spring Valley firefighters. About 20 minutes into the call, a firefighter radioed back to a dispatcher that the fire had been knocked down.
wcsjnews.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Major Accident in Morris
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 shortly before 7 tonight. Police officials say a motorcycle struck another vehicle. The motorcycle driver was transported to Morris Hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported. The Grundy County...
starvedrock.media
Teenage Driver Ticketed For Driving Into Two Homes In Mendota
Things that go “bump in the night” late Thursday include a car hitting two Mendota houses. Angi Orozco, living at 201 Fifth Avenue told WLPO...a car veered from the street, hit the porch at 203 Fifth....then, struck the north wall of her house. On the other side of that wall, Orozco was in bed. She later told WLPO she felt the impact:
Central Illinois Proud
Two in critical condition after crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning crash on a busy street in Normal has left two men fighting for their lives. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County deputy sent to hospital after chase, man arrested
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested and a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash that involved a stolen vehicle Friday morning, according to Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Robert K. Gibbs of Henry, IL...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies man after deadly motorcycle crash
MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Mapleton Wednesday. According to a press release, 40-year-old William Garrett died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries throughout his body that were incompatible with life. At approximately 8:30 p.m....
starvedrock.media
Stopped for Passing School Bus, SV Man Taken in on Two Warrants
A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.
25newsnow.com
One dead in Peoria County crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has died after a two vehicle crash in Rural Peoria County Wednesday night. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says it happened on Lancaster Road around 8:30 PM. A vehicle was heading eastbound on Lancaster Road, and was turning left into a parking lot,...
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian hit by car overnight in Peoria
UPDATE (25 News Now) - One person was hit by a car in South Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Police responded to the intersection of W. Lincoln Ave. and S. Western Ave. near the Western Ave. Liquor store at 12:05 a.m. The pedestrian is stable and sustained non-life threatening injuries and...
starvedrock.media
Missing Shed Located
The saga of the missing Mendota shed has come to an end, in Ancona. Yesterday (Wednesday), a search warrant was executed by Mendota police, the Livingston County Sheriff's office, and the La Salle County States Attorney's office. They found the storage shed and returned it to its lawful owner. An investigation into the theft is ongoing. Mendota police are thanking the public for its help in finding the shed, and the vehicle and trailer that were used to tow it away from its proper location. You also helped identify the suspected shed thief and the place it had been taken. Specifics haven't been released by investigators just yet.
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman facing charges after crash with home in Mendota
An Earlville woman is facing charges following a vehicle versus home crash in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street late Thursday night. 18-year-old Shaylee M. Davis, of Earlville, was ticketed with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
KWQC
Rock Falls, Sterling host Fiesta Days Parade Saturday
ROCK FALLS/STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will host the Fiesta Days Parade Saturday. The parade route will be 1st Avenue/IL Route 40 starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and going north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street.
wjol.com
Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook
On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
starvedrock.media
Grand Ridge Man Accused Of Burglarizing Vehicles
If your vehicle has been broken into lately in Grand Ridge, prosecutors think they may have the man responsible. The La Salle County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday told the Grand Ridge Police Department that they're pursuing burglary charges against 22-year-old Johnathen Campbell of Grand Ridge. Back on August 25th,...
25newsnow.com
Early morning armed robbery under investigation in Bartonville
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - Bartonville Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at the Hardee’s in Bartonville. Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree confirms to 25 News that it happened just before 5:45 AM Wednesday. Segree says the suspect had his face covered when he came inside the...
1470 WMBD
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested for car theft
PEORIA, Ill. – Four people including three juveniles were arrested early Friday morning for allegedly stealing a car — an early use of the city’s new license plate reader cameras. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen at 1:07 a.m. near Sterling Avenue and Vista View Court.
KWQC
2 fire departments receive citations, violations in the death of Lt. Garrett Ramos
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health released the results of an investigation into the death of a firefighter in a single-story house fire in December 2021. OSHA has given citations to two fire departments in connection to the death...
1470 WMBD
Couple jailed and now bonded for alleged Spring Bay standoff
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Bond is now set for two people arrested in connection with an hours-long standoff that kept law enforcement busy in Woodford County earlier this week. On Monday, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Stephen Werner allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash and then fled responding police and barricaded himself inside his Spring Bay home.
