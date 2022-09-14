ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite studio reportedly sees another high-profile departure

By Iain Harris
 2 days ago
It looks like Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has lost another high-profile figure.

As reported by Windows Central and Lords of Gaming , the lead developer on Halo Infinite’s Slipspace Engine technology, David Berger, is leaving the studio. While a reason for the departure wasn’t provided, Windows Central does share that it comes alongside something of a reshuffle at 343 Industries.

As Berger’s LinkedIn profile details, the industry veteran has been with Microsoft since 2008, helping shipping Halo 4, 5, and Infinite during his nearly 15-year stay. At the time of writing, Berger hasn’t updated his LinkedIn to say that he’s left or why he is leaving his post.

The news follows 343 Industries founder Bonnie Ross leaving the studio after 15 years to attend to a "family medical issue". As Windows Central reports, Ross’s role will be split into three parts, with production lead Pierre Hinteze taking over as studio head, head of marketing Bryan Koski becoming Halo franchise general manager, and head of business, operations, and community engagement Elizabeth Van Wyck now overseeing business and operations.

"While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue," Ross said in a tweet .

"I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series, and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of a universe that I love."

While Halo Infinite was critically successful at launch, its sporadic and delayed content updates have left fans frustrated. On the bright side, the upcoming Forge mode has some fans hopeful of what’s to come, though others are tired of waiting for Halo Infinite’s moment to come.

Halo Infinite isn't getting split-screen co-op, but fans have figured out how to do it anyway.

