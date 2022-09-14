ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Old Bridge over Piscataway- Girls soccer recap

Alyssa Penn scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Old Bridge to a 2-1 win over Piscataway in Piscataway. Jenna Scopellite also scored for Old Bridge (2-2), which found itself tied at one at halftime. Reanna Garrett scored the lone goal for Piscataway (0-3-1). Isabella Ludovico made...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South over St. John Vianney - Girls soccer recap

Allie Greco made nine saves as Middletown south defeated St. John Vianney, 3-0 in Middletown. The goal scorers for Middlettown South were Lauren Ceurvels, Abby Doherty and Bea Tinoco. Makayla Jaffe added three assists. Middletown South (2-1-1) is unbeaten in its last three games following an opening 1-0 loss at...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap

Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Person
John Vianney
NJ.com

Egg Harbor downs Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap

Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to help lift Egg Harbor to a 3-1 win over Timber Creek in Egg Harbor Township. Senior Nathan Biersbach finished with three assists for Egg Harbor (3-1) while senior Lucas Lainez added a goal. Senior goalie Brett Barnes made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 2-1.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

VOTE: Week 1 WindMill Shore Conference Photo of the Week

Every season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN has partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos for our audience to vote on every week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NJ.com

Boonton edges Parsippany - Boys soccer recap

Gentian Dauti scored the game-winner for Boonton late in the second half to give his team a 1-0 victory over Parsippany in Boonton. The game was scoreless at halftime but Dauti was able to find the back of the net in the 60th minute. Boonton (3-1) finished with eight shots...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Tenafly over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Ava Chun scored both goals for Tenafly and the Tigers held off Demarest, 2-1, in Demarest. Chun scored a goal in each half and staked the Tigers to a 2-0 lead before Ariel Goldberg tallied for Demarest to make it close. Tenafly improved to 4-1 and Demarest fell to 0-3.
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap

Christoffer Cabrera scored two goals as Glen Ridge pulled away in the second half to secure a 4-1 victory over Montclair Kimberley in Glen Ridge. Omar Martinez scored in the first half to keep Montclair Kimberley (1-2) even heading into halftime. Glen Ridge (2-1) scored three goals over the final 40 minutes to pull away.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Both sides were on the attack early in a game that saw 30 shots on goal combined. In the end, two goals from Kevin Wall was enough to lead Gloucester over Paulsboro 3-2 in Paulsboro. Gloucester (1-3) led 2-1 at halftime but Paulsboro (0-2) was able to get the equalizer...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Carteret over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Two players scored to give Carteret a 2-1 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Julianna Almeida opened the scoring with a goal in the first half to give the Ramblers (1-2) a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The win is their first of the year. Sonaiya Jaworski scored as well as...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap

Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2). The N.J....
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Passaic Tech tops Passaic for 3rd straight shutout

Senior Lucas Duchi scored the lone goal as Passaic Tech edged Passaic 1-0 for its third straight shutout win in Passaic. Sophomore Jeremy Meza was credited with Duchi’s assist for Passaic Tech (3-0) while senior keeper Matthew Porcelli recorded seven saves to keep the clean sheet. Senior goalie Ronny...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell

Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Montville nips Randolph - Boys soccer recap

Senior Patrick Ferrare and junior Mack Dougherty each had a goal in the first half to help hold off Randolph 2-1 in Montville. Senior goalie Connor Ziolkowski finished with four saves for Montville (2-2), which outshot Randolph 11-5. Randolph fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
RANDOLPH, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

