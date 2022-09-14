Read full article on original website
Related
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Old Bridge over Piscataway- Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Penn scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Old Bridge to a 2-1 win over Piscataway in Piscataway. Jenna Scopellite also scored for Old Bridge (2-2), which found itself tied at one at halftime. Reanna Garrett scored the lone goal for Piscataway (0-3-1). Isabella Ludovico made...
Middletown South over St. John Vianney - Girls soccer recap
Allie Greco made nine saves as Middletown south defeated St. John Vianney, 3-0 in Middletown. The goal scorers for Middlettown South were Lauren Ceurvels, Abby Doherty and Bea Tinoco. Makayla Jaffe added three assists. Middletown South (2-1-1) is unbeaten in its last three games following an opening 1-0 loss at...
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap
Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Surf Taco Week 1 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Middletown South
The Middletown South boys soccer team entered the 2022 with renewed optimism after its young team won three games in all of 2021. In order to improved upon their win total this fall, the mission was clear: do more damage in the Shore Conference Class A North division. That, however,...
Egg Harbor downs Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap
Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to help lift Egg Harbor to a 3-1 win over Timber Creek in Egg Harbor Township. Senior Nathan Biersbach finished with three assists for Egg Harbor (3-1) while senior Lucas Lainez added a goal. Senior goalie Brett Barnes made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 2-1.
VOTE: Week 1 WindMill Shore Conference Photo of the Week
Every season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN has partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos for our audience to vote on every week.
Boonton edges Parsippany - Boys soccer recap
Gentian Dauti scored the game-winner for Boonton late in the second half to give his team a 1-0 victory over Parsippany in Boonton. The game was scoreless at halftime but Dauti was able to find the back of the net in the 60th minute. Boonton (3-1) finished with eight shots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tenafly over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Ava Chun scored both goals for Tenafly and the Tigers held off Demarest, 2-1, in Demarest. Chun scored a goal in each half and staked the Tigers to a 2-0 lead before Ariel Goldberg tallied for Demarest to make it close. Tenafly improved to 4-1 and Demarest fell to 0-3.
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls soccer recap
Mia Garafolo, Adriana Ryder and Arianna Vasquez each scored to lead Steinert to a 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Steinert (4-0) trailed 1-0 at the half and bounced back by scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Maya Anico scored for WW-PN (1-3). The N.J. High...
Glen Ridge over Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Christoffer Cabrera scored two goals as Glen Ridge pulled away in the second half to secure a 4-1 victory over Montclair Kimberley in Glen Ridge. Omar Martinez scored in the first half to keep Montclair Kimberley (1-2) even heading into halftime. Glen Ridge (2-1) scored three goals over the final 40 minutes to pull away.
Gloucester over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Both sides were on the attack early in a game that saw 30 shots on goal combined. In the end, two goals from Kevin Wall was enough to lead Gloucester over Paulsboro 3-2 in Paulsboro. Gloucester (1-3) led 2-1 at halftime but Paulsboro (0-2) was able to get the equalizer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carteret over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Two players scored to give Carteret a 2-1 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Julianna Almeida opened the scoring with a goal in the first half to give the Ramblers (1-2) a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The win is their first of the year. Sonaiya Jaworski scored as well as...
South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap
Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2). The N.J....
Boys soccer: Contreras leads Old Tappan to OT win over Pascack Valley
Junior Kevin Contreras tallied twice, including the match winner in second overtime, as Old Tappan. Sophomore Steven Gifford gave Pascack Valley (1-2) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Junior goalie Bennett Scalia finished with 10 saves. Contreras equalized in the second half before his eventual winner in extra time....
Boys soccer: Passaic Tech tops Passaic for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Lucas Duchi scored the lone goal as Passaic Tech edged Passaic 1-0 for its third straight shutout win in Passaic. Sophomore Jeremy Meza was credited with Duchi’s assist for Passaic Tech (3-0) while senior keeper Matthew Porcelli recorded seven saves to keep the clean sheet. Senior goalie Ronny...
Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell
Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Montville nips Randolph - Boys soccer recap
Senior Patrick Ferrare and junior Mack Dougherty each had a goal in the first half to help hold off Randolph 2-1 in Montville. Senior goalie Connor Ziolkowski finished with four saves for Montville (2-2), which outshot Randolph 11-5. Randolph fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Central Regional over No. 3 Toms River North - Girls soccer recap
Hannah Lewis scored two goals to lead Central Regional to a 3-2 overtime win over Toms River North at Veterans Park in Bayville. Central Regional (2-1-1) also received a goal and two assists from Arianna Chidiac. Keeper Erika Kangas made 12 saves. Toms River North (1-2), ranked No. 3 in...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0