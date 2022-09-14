ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Glamour

Zendaya Wore a Plunging Red Gown to Celebrate Her Historic Emmys Win

Zendaya is two for two when it comes to Emmys, picking up her second lead actress award at last night’s 74th annual show (and making history in the process). Also two for two? Her looks from the evening. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet first in a bold black Valentino ball gown, which she styled with a black ribbon headband and a voluminous hairstyle. Because this is Zendaya, the fashion didn’t stop there. The 26-year-old walked the red carpet again at HBO’s Emmys after-party in a second gown, also by Valentino.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Meghan Markle Honored the Queen by Wearing Gifted Pearl and Diamond Earrings

Meghan Markle wore a touching tribute to the queen on Wednesday, September 14, as her casket was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. For the royal procession, Markle wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings that the queen gave to her ahead of their first public outing together—a visit to Cheshire—back in 2018, per People. The earrings reportedly came straight from the queen's personal collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels

If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gosling
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Red Skunk-Stripe Hair and Micro Bangs

Even though Kylie Jenner has toyed with rainbow hair colors in the past, trying Little Mermaid red, aqua blue, golden brunette, and Barbie pink (among others), thanks to her extensive wig collection, recently she's been keeping things pretty consistent. She's made XXL hair her signature over the past couple of years but kept the color close to her natural shade of dark brunette.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New York Fashion Week#Goth#Underwear#Actor
Glamour

Katie Holmes Looks Unrecognizable in a Sleek, Jedi-esque Ensemble

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In a sea of snatched baddies and grunge girlies, Katie Holmes is the one true queen of boho—as loyal to knit fringe and oversize silhouettes as a Kardashian to sponcon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara. Posing before the show, Holmes was draped in a black gown by Ford. Styled by Brie Welch, the actress’ long-sleeved piece featured a floor-length skirt and cinched wrapped bodice. Giving the piece a subtly dramatic edge was an attached hood, a silhouette made iconic by none other than Grace Jones. Completing Holmes’ outfit was a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey Hits High Notes Singing in Sparkling Gown & See-Through Sandals for Saks NYFW Party

Saks kicked off New York Fashion Week in a major way. The event, hosted the affair at L’Avenue at Saks on Thursday night, served as a true kickoff to the jam-packed schedule of runway shows and celebrations. Guests were met with a towering teetering of glasses, racks that were filled with designer pieces and a special performance by Chloe Bailey. The evening served as a debut for Bailey, who was recently revealed as Saks Fifth Avenue’s fall/winter campaign star. The “Have Mercy” hitmaker pulled out a show-stopping look to hit the stage and serenade the crowd. Bailey made a sparkling arrival in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy