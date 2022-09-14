Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New York
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a Crime
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to study
What to know before you watch Netflix's 'Partner Track'
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French Bakery
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Debuted Brandon Blackwood's First-Ever Gown on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
It's not everyday you walk your first Emmys red carpet with a nomination—much less in a custom, one-of-a-kind gown created by designer Brandon Blackwood. But that's exactly what Sheryl Lee Ralph did tonight. The Abbot Elementary actor wore a body-hugging strapless gown complete with a daring high slit with...
Zendaya Wore a Plunging Red Gown to Celebrate Her Historic Emmys Win
Zendaya is two for two when it comes to Emmys, picking up her second lead actress award at last night’s 74th annual show (and making history in the process). Also two for two? Her looks from the evening. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet first in a bold black Valentino ball gown, which she styled with a black ribbon headband and a voluminous hairstyle. Because this is Zendaya, the fashion didn’t stop there. The 26-year-old walked the red carpet again at HBO’s Emmys after-party in a second gown, also by Valentino.
Meghan Markle Honored the Queen by Wearing Gifted Pearl and Diamond Earrings
Meghan Markle wore a touching tribute to the queen on Wednesday, September 14, as her casket was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. For the royal procession, Markle wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings that the queen gave to her ahead of their first public outing together—a visit to Cheshire—back in 2018, per People. The earrings reportedly came straight from the queen's personal collection.
Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels
If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Red Skunk-Stripe Hair and Micro Bangs
Even though Kylie Jenner has toyed with rainbow hair colors in the past, trying Little Mermaid red, aqua blue, golden brunette, and Barbie pink (among others), thanks to her extensive wig collection, recently she's been keeping things pretty consistent. She's made XXL hair her signature over the past couple of years but kept the color close to her natural shade of dark brunette.
Selena Gomez Was the Epitome of Understated Elegance at the 2022 Emmys
After celebrating her 30th birthday in two gorgeous gowns and starring in the killer second season of the record-breaking, critically acclaimed Hulu comedy-mystery Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez hit the Emmys red carpet looking every inch the star. Her style streak for 2022 continues!. Likely styled by Kate...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 Emmys
Nominated for her role as alcoholic CIA asset Cassie in HBO Max's mystery-comedy The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco arrived at the Emmys looking way more glam than “fasten your seatbelts,” could ever cover. Cuoco wore a tiered tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress complete with pink and magenta flowers....
ETOnline.com
Gigi Hadid Wears Platform UGGs: Shop the New Boots and More Fall Footwear on Amazon
Gigi Hadid never fails to give us fashion inspiration with her impeccable style, but the designer duds she often wears tend to be out of our price range. However, the supermodel was recently spotted recently blending two of our favorite footwear trends for fall — platforms and Ugg boots — in one affordable style.
Katie Holmes Looks Unrecognizable in a Sleek, Jedi-esque Ensemble
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In a sea of snatched baddies and grunge girlies, Katie Holmes is the one true queen of boho—as loyal to knit fringe and oversize silhouettes as a Kardashian to sponcon.
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara. Posing before the show, Holmes was draped in a black gown by Ford. Styled by Brie Welch, the actress’ long-sleeved piece featured a floor-length skirt and cinched wrapped bodice. Giving the piece a subtly dramatic edge was an attached hood, a silhouette made iconic by none other than Grace Jones. Completing Holmes’ outfit was a...
Swoon Over the Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023
Without a doubt, fashion's greatest accessory is a glamorous beauty look. There's no denying that when New York Fashion Week rolls around that statement couldn't be more true. Between the Alice + Oliva, Christian Siriano and Tommy Hilfiger shows (among many, many others), the spring/summer 2023 collections have ushered in a new era of beauty trends.
Carolina Herrera's new line 'The Secret Garden' unveiled at NY Fashion Week
Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life at Monday's New York Fashion Week show with a romantic portrayal of nature and beauty, accentuating that the brand's modern and striking feminine aesthetics work for every woman throughout the seasons and decades. Inspired by one of his favorite childhood novels, "The Secret...
Chloe Bailey Hits High Notes Singing in Sparkling Gown & See-Through Sandals for Saks NYFW Party
Saks kicked off New York Fashion Week in a major way. The event, hosted the affair at L’Avenue at Saks on Thursday night, served as a true kickoff to the jam-packed schedule of runway shows and celebrations. Guests were met with a towering teetering of glasses, racks that were filled with designer pieces and a special performance by Chloe Bailey. The evening served as a debut for Bailey, who was recently revealed as Saks Fifth Avenue’s fall/winter campaign star. The “Have Mercy” hitmaker pulled out a show-stopping look to hit the stage and serenade the crowd. Bailey made a sparkling arrival in...
Best photos from New York Fashion Week: See the NYFW runway looks, all the celebs
New York Fashion Week jumped back into the sartorial pool with both feet for its September fashion shows.
Madonna Shows Off New Copper Hair In Lacy Top & All-Black Outfit at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Daughter Lourdes Leon
Madonna sat front row with her daughter Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Like A Virgin” songstress and Leon dressed in all black looks down to their shoes.
