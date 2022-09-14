ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

What I Think After West Virginia Gets In The Win Column

It feels good for at least one week, to be on the right side of things. West Virginia won, handily, against an inferior opponent and we got to see the present and the future for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Defense. It was nice, at least for one week, to see...
West Virginia Thread Alert: Towson Tigers New Uniform Alert

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, WV. The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear a new uniform combination on Saturday when they don a blue lid, grey jersey and blue pants against the Towson Tigers. The Mountaineers have worn a version of this before, but each time they have paired the blue helmet and grey shirt with grey pants. I do not have in my records that they ever worn this combination.
