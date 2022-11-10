Timeless 2022 teases a "Missing Moment" that will shape the future of the Marvel Universe

What is the 'Missing Moment?' Apparently, it's a moment erased from in that could have a huge effect on Kang the Conqueror and the Marvel Universe as a whole - and we'll find out how in Marvel's second Timeless one-shot.

Marvel Comics will publish a new Timeless #1 one-shot for 2022, marking the second year in a row that it's set up future storylines this way. The new one-shot will star Kang the Conquerer, who also held the spotlight in last year's Timeless , and it will also be written by Jed Mackay.

Timeless #1 (2022) will feature art by Salvador Larroca, Greg Land, and Patch Zircher. It will set up the next year for Marvel Comics, including the aftermath of Avengers Assemble , which will end writer Jason Aaron's prolific run on the main Avengers title. Timeless will see Kang in search of 'the one thing he cannot have,' what Marvel calls the 'Missing Moment.'

Here's a gallery of interior images focusing on the concept of the 'Missing Moment':

But Kang isn't the only one seeking this mysterious thing, and he quickly goes from being the hunter to the hunted as he goes 'on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future.' This may or may compliment his MCU debut in February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

Interestingly, the images mention several other characters, including the so-called 'Twilight Court,' a group who will debut in Timeless #1. It's unclear who they are, but their name recalls the 'Twilight' portion of the Arakki leadership council, while their appearance could hint at a connection to the Shi'Ar Empire.

"Kang is back on another adventure – but could this be his last one? Once again, we step into the Conqueror's thigh-high boots to go stamping through the future. But this time Kang is in an unfamiliar position: fleeing," MacKay says in the announcement.

Timeless #1 (2022) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Timeless 2022 is bigger and better than ever before. More previews of what the Marvel Universe has in store, more action, and a story that sets up the dominoes for a huge story coming in the future that I'm really excited to see play out!"

Timeless #1 (2022) will be available December 28, featuring a cover by Kael Ngu seen here. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full December solicitations, coming later this month.

Before Kang the Conquerer makes his MCU debut, learn about his comic book powers and origin .