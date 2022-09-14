This gaming headset deal brings the HyperX Cloud Stinger S back to an all-time low price

If you're on the hunt for a gaming headset deal then this might be the one for you as you can currently pick up the HyperX Cloud Stinger S for just $34.99 at Amazon (usually $59.99). It can be rare to find good quality headsets for a price point this low, so this deal is a must-see for everyone.

This discount means the headset returns to its lowest ever price, which we saw it first go down to late last year. Since then it has not returned to this price indicating that we might not see a price like this again for a long while.

The features present on this device include some found on our best gaming headsets including surround sound, a swivel to mute noise-canceling microphone, and a control panel built into the cable. Getting all of these, along with the fact that it is designed for comfort makes this worth the $35 price tag and then some.

Even if you already have a headset, this would make an amazing spare or back up in case anything happens to your current one or if you ever have friends over. You honestly can't go wrong for $35.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This major saving brings this headset back down to an all time low price point. We haven't seen too many major discounts on this headset this year. It can be rare to find a good quality headset, let alone from the likes of HyperX , for less than $35. This deal is a must-see for those who need a new headset or want a spare.

View Deal

Most recent gaming headset deals

If you missed the deal above or the headset just isn't right for you then don't worry, you can find the latest prices on all of our favourite headsets just below. These are updated every 30 mins so you know you're getting the best price.

