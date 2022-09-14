ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

KOMU

Highway Patrol cancels Amber Alert for Ferguson girl

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled the Amber Alert issued Tuesday night for a girl from Ferguson. Troopers reported via social media early Thursday morning that law enforcement has determined 12-year-old NaTonja Holmes is safe and with someone known to her. The alert was sent...
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery

Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Person
Amber Alert
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Man Missing Since July

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
SULLIVAN, MO
mymoinfo.com

More valuables and guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Jefferson County) Car clotting cases are nothing new in Jefferson County and have become fairly common for many communities across the greater St. Louis region. Local authorities have tried to counter act the increase in theft from vehicles by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Park Hills Man Molestation Charges

(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
PARK HILLS, MO

