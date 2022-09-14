Read full article on original website
Amber Alert canceled, police say girl is with people she knows
FERGUSON, Mo. — An Amber Alert issued late Tuesday night has been canceled after police determined she is with people she knows and is no longer in danger. A woman was seen leading the 12-year-old girl by the arm into a minivan outside Ferguson Middle School at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
KOMU
Highway Patrol cancels Amber Alert for Ferguson girl
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled the Amber Alert issued Tuesday night for a girl from Ferguson. Troopers reported via social media early Thursday morning that law enforcement has determined 12-year-old NaTonja Holmes is safe and with someone known to her. The alert was sent...
KSDK
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
Police ask for help identifying, locating suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have asked for the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a robbery that occurred back in August. According to police, the robbery occurred at about 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Home Depot located at...
Police allow reporters to view security video of deadly police shooting of 16-year-old
ST. LOUIS — Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department allowed reporters to view security video from an investigation into the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Darryl Ross by police late Sunday night. St. Louis Police Lt. John Green allowed reporters to watch the silent video twice but did...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
St. Louis Police Show Surveillance Video of Officers Shooting Teen
The video is not being released to the public
Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery
Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
Update: Police believe girl is safe and with someone she knows
An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a 12-year-old Berkeley girl who authorities believe was kidnapped as she left her middle school in Ferguson on Monday afternoon.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Missing Since July
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
$30K reward offered for information in Damion Baker murder case
Authorities are now offering a $30,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the murder of Damion Baker.
'Just a shame': Soulard community reacts to bar shooting
ST. LOUIS — Community members in Soulard responded after a man was shot inside a bar in the neighborhood overnight on Thursday. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man in his early 20s was shot in the head and stomach at 12:45 a.m. at Henry’s, located at 825 Allen Avenue.
mymoinfo.com
More valuables and guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Jefferson County) Car clotting cases are nothing new in Jefferson County and have become fairly common for many communities across the greater St. Louis region. Local authorities have tried to counter act the increase in theft from vehicles by...
Family of missing Collinsville man makes emotional plea for help
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — More than two months after he disappeared the family of 40-year-old Donald Farris Jr. reached out to 5 On Your Side making an emotional plea for help finding him. Aaron and Amanda Wells dropped off Donald Farris Jr. at a Collinsville senior center so he could...
Man shot, killed in Jefferson County
Sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a man in Jefferson County Tuesday night.
2 people killed in head-on crash on I-55 in Jefferson County identified
ARNOLD, Mo. — Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified which car was traveling southbound on northbound Interstate 55. This story has been corrected. We apologize for the error. Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County. The crash happened at...
'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its...
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
KMOV
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The phone call came in the middle of the night. The phone call nobody wants to get. “We got woke up from a call from my mother,” Ann Grue remembered. “Around 1:30 I think. She said ‘we’re out in your area. We need to come by and tell you something.’”
kfmo.com
Park Hills Man Molestation Charges
(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
