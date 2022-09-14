ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Tapped In CT: Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with 6 standout brews

By Blaine Callahan, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZktkF_0hvFQvpX00
Guests of OEC Brewing can design their own flights by choosing their own number of 4-ounce glasses with a la carte pricing Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant/TNS

Prost, and happy Oktoberfest!

While this week’s list was initially going to feature a mix of märzens, we realized that most breweries have their own on tap already brewed in classic fashion. Instead, we’ve stuck to what we normally do and highlighted a varied spread of brews to check out after you’ve had a pint or two of an Oktoberfest brew.

This week’s list has a pair of delicious lagers, a classic brown ale, a fruit-packed berliner, a hearty double NEIPA, and one märzen that’s brewed with a special twist.

Make sure to check out your local brewery and see if they’ve got any plans for the holiday. Cheers!

Black Pond Brews: Bare Branches, 6% Maple Oktoberfest/Märzen

1001 Hartford Pike, Dayville

We’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight at least one märzen. The folks at Black Pond Brews have brewed up a batch with a special twist: local maple syrup.

Our twist on the traditional German Oktoberfest, brewed with local maple syrup. Served from our European side pull faucet. Prost!”

Firefly Hollow Brewing Co.: CAP (Classic American Pilsner), 4.6%

139 Center St, Bristol

When it comes to classic, American pilsners, you don’t have to look much further. Firefly Hollow’s easy-drinking brew is a great way to round out those waning summer days.

“Crisp easy drinking pilsner made with American hops.”

Hops on the Hill Farm Brewery: Deluge, 8.6% Double New England IPA

275 Dug Rd, South Glastonbury

Looking for something big, hazy, and juicy? Hops on the Hill have a brand new NEIPA to check out, clocking in at a hefty 8.6%. Watch the sunset with a pint and enjoy.

“A big hazy and juicy double ipa. Double dry hopped for more bursting flavors.”

New Park Brewing: Blender Rollup, 6.5% Double Berliner Weisse

485 New Park Ave, West Hartford

This one’s as big as they get at just 6.5%. New Park’s Rollup comes hopped on Mosaic and conditioned on blackberries, black currants, blueberries and coconut flakes. You’ll think you’re drinking a smoothie when you give this one a try.

“Blender Black, Blue, and Coconut is hopped with Mosaic and conditioned on massive amounts of blackberries, black currants, and blueberries, then conditioned on coconut flakes. Big flavors of mixed berry cobbler and coconut creme with a pleasing wheat finish.”

OEC Brewing: Coolship Lager Black, 5.4% Dark Lager

7 Fox Hollow Road, Oxford

Looking for something new? Check out OEC’s black lager, which spends and hour in a copper coolship to soak up that fresh, outdoor air and spontaneous fermentation where native yeasts and bacteria inoculate the beer.

“Czech style black lager. Our Coolship Lager Black gains its signature color from the use of European roasted malts. It is brewed using a traditional double decoction mash and hopped with fine European fine noble hops. After the boil it rests in our copper coolship for 1 hour. It is then transferred over our baudelot cooler into our open tanks for fermentation. After a cool fermentation using a classic Czech lager yeast, it is cellared for several months prior to release.”

Willimantic Brewing Company: Flying Cigar Ale, English Brown Ale

967 Main St, Willimantic

Don’t forget about your other seasonal brews just because it’s Oktoberfest! Willibrew’s brown ale has everything you’re looking for in the style: hints of toast and biscuit while being gluten reduced to boot.

“Brown w/hints of toast & biscuit. Chimney Swifts housed in the Town Hall Chimney tornado into their roost @ sunset! Gluten Reduced.”

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a picture-perfect one to get out and enjoy that September sunshine! If you're a fall fanatic, Saturday will be your weekend pick. So, what's there to do around the state this weekend? Here are some ideas!. The 73rd Annual Berlin Fair will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Willimantic, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
South Glastonbury, CT
City
Dayville, CT
State
Connecticut State
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Legendary Connecticut Promoter Jim Koplik Calls Woodstock ’99 ‘Horror Show’

Jim Koplik is a legendary concert promoter, and a household name in CT. Koplik has produced shows for the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, and everyone in between. Koplik is currently promoting his Sound on Sound music festival coming to Bridgeport, CT on September 24 and 25 of 2022. Our colleague Large Dave pulled a few strings and asked Koplik to join the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, and he obliged on Thursday (9/14/22).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Ale#A La Carte#Beer#Bacteria#Food Drink#Beverages#Ct#Oec Brewing#Oktoberfest M Rzen#German#European#Classic American Pilsner#American
i95 ROCK

I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’

Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
CHESHIRE, CT
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
WATERFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?

The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Where can you pick your own apples in Connecticut?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An apple a day? You’d better find an orchard right away! Move over, pumpkin spice. It’s time to embrace apple pie, apple cider and maybe an apple turnover or two. We’ve compiled a list of pick-your-own orchards to get you into the fall season. And, while you’re out, be sure […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Six Connecticut cities among the top 50 most ethnically diverse: WalletHub

CONNECTICUT, USA — Six Connecticut cities were among the top 50 most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub. WalletHub took at look at America's current cultural profile. Over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared with three indicators of ethnic diversity. Each city was examined based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery

A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy