Tapped In CT: Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with 6 standout brews

Prost, and happy Oktoberfest!

While this week’s list was initially going to feature a mix of märzens, we realized that most breweries have their own on tap already brewed in classic fashion. Instead, we’ve stuck to what we normally do and highlighted a varied spread of brews to check out after you’ve had a pint or two of an Oktoberfest brew.

This week’s list has a pair of delicious lagers, a classic brown ale, a fruit-packed berliner, a hearty double NEIPA, and one märzen that’s brewed with a special twist.

Make sure to check out your local brewery and see if they’ve got any plans for the holiday. Cheers!

Black Pond Brews: Bare Branches, 6% Maple Oktoberfest/Märzen

1001 Hartford Pike, Dayville

We’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight at least one märzen. The folks at Black Pond Brews have brewed up a batch with a special twist: local maple syrup.

“ Our twist on the traditional German Oktoberfest, brewed with local maple syrup. Served from our European side pull faucet. Prost!”

Firefly Hollow Brewing Co.: CAP (Classic American Pilsner), 4.6%

139 Center St, Bristol

When it comes to classic, American pilsners, you don’t have to look much further. Firefly Hollow’s easy-drinking brew is a great way to round out those waning summer days.

“Crisp easy drinking pilsner made with American hops.”

Hops on the Hill Farm Brewery: Deluge, 8.6% Double New England IPA

275 Dug Rd, South Glastonbury

Looking for something big, hazy, and juicy? Hops on the Hill have a brand new NEIPA to check out, clocking in at a hefty 8.6%. Watch the sunset with a pint and enjoy.

“A big hazy and juicy double ipa. Double dry hopped for more bursting flavors.”

New Park Brewing: Blender Rollup, 6.5% Double Berliner Weisse

485 New Park Ave, West Hartford

This one’s as big as they get at just 6.5%. New Park’s Rollup comes hopped on Mosaic and conditioned on blackberries, black currants, blueberries and coconut flakes. You’ll think you’re drinking a smoothie when you give this one a try.

“Blender Black, Blue, and Coconut is hopped with Mosaic and conditioned on massive amounts of blackberries, black currants, and blueberries, then conditioned on coconut flakes. Big flavors of mixed berry cobbler and coconut creme with a pleasing wheat finish.”

OEC Brewing: Coolship Lager Black, 5.4% Dark Lager

7 Fox Hollow Road, Oxford

Looking for something new? Check out OEC’s black lager, which spends and hour in a copper coolship to soak up that fresh, outdoor air and spontaneous fermentation where native yeasts and bacteria inoculate the beer.

“Czech style black lager. Our Coolship Lager Black gains its signature color from the use of European roasted malts. It is brewed using a traditional double decoction mash and hopped with fine European fine noble hops. After the boil it rests in our copper coolship for 1 hour. It is then transferred over our baudelot cooler into our open tanks for fermentation. After a cool fermentation using a classic Czech lager yeast, it is cellared for several months prior to release.”

Willimantic Brewing Company: Flying Cigar Ale, English Brown Ale

967 Main St, Willimantic

Don’t forget about your other seasonal brews just because it’s Oktoberfest! Willibrew’s brown ale has everything you’re looking for in the style: hints of toast and biscuit while being gluten reduced to boot.

“Brown w/hints of toast & biscuit. Chimney Swifts housed in the Town Hall Chimney tornado into their roost @ sunset! Gluten Reduced.”