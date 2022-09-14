ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants lose starting corner Aaron Robinson for Panthers game after appendix removal

By Paul Schwartz
 2 days ago

The Giants on Sunday against the Panthers will be without one of their starters on defense at a position without much proven depth, as cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed on Wednesday and has already been ruled out for the game.

Robinson started in the 21-20 season-opening victory over the Titans in Nashville and was on the field for 62 of the 65 snaps on defense. After struggling much of the summer in preseason games, Robinson played well against the Titans.

Adoree’ Jackson played all 65 snaps opposite Robinson at cornerback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2Pqx_0hvFQlFV00
Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson celebrates after a win over the Titans on Sept. 11, 2022.
AP

There is not much behind Robinson on the current roster in terms of a player who has shown he can handle the responsibilities of a perimeter cornerback. Darnay Holmes is a starter as a slot corner.

Rookie Cor’Dale Flott, a third-round draft pick from LSU, could be next in line. Justin Layne was a 2019 third-round pick of the Steelers and played in 43 games the past three years, with no starts.

The Giants also have two cornerbacks on their practice squad, Fabian Moreau and Zyon Gilbert, and one or both could be elevated for this game. Moreau, 28, has plenty of experience. He started 16 games for the Falcons last season after spending the first four years of his NFL career with Washington.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Panthers#Titans#American Football#Lsu
