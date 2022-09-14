ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why People Are ‘Reverse Catfishing’ on Dating Apps—And Whether It’s Ethical

My friend Stephanie met a guy on Coffee Meets Bagel. His pictures were "average-looking" but she liked his sense of humor and his messages were kind. But when he showed up to their first dinner date, she was stunned: The dude was ripped. And handsome. She described him as "beefy Robert Pattinson with striking turquoise eyes." His photos didn't do him justice at all. Stephanie was pleasantly surprised by his appearance, but also confused. It seemed like he'd posted unflattering pictures on purpose. As it turns out, he did; he "reverse catfished" her.
psychologytoday.com

How to Be True to Yourself as a Young Adult

An authentic individual is one who strives for an alignment between the inner self and its outward expression. A new study examined authenticity along three dimensions: self-alienation, authentic living, and accepting external influence. You can develop certain aspects of authenticity on your own, but external intervention can have immense positive,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Bill Abbate

Do You Know?

How well do you know yourself? How about the world around you? While I'd like to think I know myself well, I always find there is more to learn. And when it comes to the world, oh my - how little I know!
Surjit Singh Flora

OPINION: Are you blinded by your dating relationship?

Introducing a new partner is akin to introducing your first boyfriend to your children. You're overjoyed to have found another love, and you're eager to present this person to your kids or family as quickly as possible. Don't hurry anything. You must first decide whether the person you are dating is someone you will see in the distant future. Consider your compatibility, his character, and what he thinks of you. Time is your greatest ally in this situation. You'll know in your heart when it's appropriate to expose your new romance to your children.
Inc.com

'Quiet Quitting' Is Just a Trendy New Name for a Very Old Idea

In the last few weeks, the term "quiet quitting" has taken the media by storm. The internet is ablaze with chatter about the supposed trend of workers vowing to do only the bare minimum at work and nothing more. As ever, interest in the trend is in part driven by...
ECONOMY

