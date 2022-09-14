ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Titans: Friday injury reports

OL Jamarco Jones (elbow) RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder) DB Lonnie Johnson (groin) OL Ben Jones (not injury related) Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.
