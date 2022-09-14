ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

oc-breeze.com

Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events

El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Prost! Oktoberfest Kicks off Throughout O.C. This Weekend

Did you know that Oktoberfest actually begins in late September, commemorating the Crown Prince of Bavaria’s wedding anniversary? Did you also know that the word Lederhosen translates simply to leather pants? If you happen to own a pair (or a dirndl, if you will), many of O.C.’s Oktoberfest celebrations start this weekend!
ANAHEIM, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in San Clemente, CA — 15 Top Places!

Relaxing in San Clemente is the top thing to do for visitors, thanks to its lovely and warm year-round climate, stunning beaches and views, and world-class dining. Indeed, the food scene in this California city is a terrific mix of local seafood recipes and international cuisines that will have any foodie’s mouth water in anticipation.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The SoCal 5: Best old-school diners for dessert

A South Pasadena landmark since 1915, Fair Oaks Pharmacy is a well-known attraction along the famous Route 66. Visiting this old-fashioned soda fountain and ice cream parlor is like stepping back in time. It even contains a functioning pharmacy and a gift shop packed with 50s memorabilia. Local Ice. 6333...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

GoFundMe set up for local sushi chef, Yuji Hiraoka

Yuji Hiraoka was a longtime Laguna Beach sushi chef who worked at San Shi Go for 18 to 20 years. He left Laguna a few years ago to work at The Madison Club in La Quinta and was killed in a car accident on his way back from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 6.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM

Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
RIVERSIDE, CA

