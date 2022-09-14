Read full article on original website
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
Law Enforcement Warning: Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area who see anyone suspicious to call 911. —– CHIPPEWA CO. (WKBT) – Chippewa County authorities are asking people to shelter in place in Wheaton. According to Emergency Management, authorities are looking for...
Cory Schalinske assumes the role of Eau Claire County Sheriff
Cory Schalinske takes over for Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died unexpectedly Tuesday. Schalinske joined the department in 2012 and has earned promotion three times.
Eau Claire Sheriff's Death Shocks Community
(Eau Claire, WI) — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was 67 years old. A cause of death hasn’t been reported. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that Cramer had announced in February he would not seek another term in the office he had held since 1996. He had been with the department for 47 years. Local officials expressed shock at the unexpected death saying Crame was “a pillar of the community” and was “going to be missed.”
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
40-year-old bicyclist killed in collision with car driver in Winona
A bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a collision with a driver in Winona Thursday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the bicyclist and a Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street at around 8:40 p.m. The bicyclist, identified as Matthew Michael Tipton, 40,...
17-Year-Old Steals Car in Broad Daylight, Tracked Down in Wabasha
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 50 block of W 3rd Street. According to Winona PD, the caller stated that they left their car running in order to grab something out of their apartment. When the caller returned to the vehicle, it was no longer there.
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased
BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Milk Truck in the Ditch
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a milk truck tipped over in the ditch on Monday morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 8:55am yesterday morning, they received a report of a milk truck tipped in the ditch about 75 yards east of Cardinal Avenue on Granton Road in the Township of Grant. When they arrived, they found the truck tipped over in the north ditch.
Man Reported Missing From Black River Falls Found Dead
A Hayward man reported missing from Black River Falls was found dead. On Sunday, the Black River Falls Police Department issued a report about a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth Williams, last seen leaving his residence in Black River Falls. Police were worried about his safety. The alert was later canceled...
Suspect Remains At Large After Robbing a Local Shop in Downtown Area
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:00 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a reported robbery on the 400 block of E 2nd Street in downtown Winona. An employee working at the store left the register for merely one min and returned to find a man behind the counter, digging in the register, says WPD.
WATCH: Marshfield Mayor chats about upcoming events and new business news
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been five months since Lois TeStrake was elected Marshfield Mayor. On Wednesday, she sat down with NewsChannel 7′s Tony Langfellow to discuss some of the upcoming events in the city. Mayor TeStrake said the community is getting excited about this weekend’s Maple Fall...
