ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies

High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

At the Table newsletter: Make Mexican tortillas. Have a rooftop drink. Try karaoke after your omakase. Sip soup for the soul.

Make Mexican tortillas. Have a rooftop drink. Try karaoke after your omakase. Sip soup for the soul.  ¡Hola, hola! Happy Hispanic Heritage Month to you. The month, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Oct. 15, celebrates the contributions and diverse cultures of families with roots in the Spanish-speaking world.  ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
bocaratontribune.com

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich – A French Artisanal Bakery and Deli With a Latin Twist

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a French artisanal bakery and deli with a Latin twist. Our name, BOUL’MICH (n.), originates from the affectionate nickname given to the Boulevard St. Michel in the Latin Quarter of Paris. Known for its quaint cafés, bookstores, and shops. Our mission is to serve our customers fresh, high-quality, artisanal food that’s matched by family-oriented service in a unique, cozy, and vintage-industrial atmosphere.
BOCA RATON, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Meet The Snow

“Every six minutes a child is kidnapped.” Meezy Numbers is talking about sex trafficking. He explains that he is executive producer, co-writer and one of the stars of Meet the Snows, an independent Black-owned film based on sex trafficking. The film premiers in Fort Lauderdale on Friday September 16th.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday

A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower

A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.   ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gin#Juice#Food Drink#Coopers Craft Bourbon#Toasted Coconut Campari#Prosecco#Appleton Estate#Fiola Fiola#Negronis
tamaractalk.com

One Tamarac Festival Packs Fun and Entertainment Sept. 17

Reggae Force Live performance. One Tamarac multicultural festival celebrates the many faces and voices that make up the city’s vibrant community. The free event is set for Saturday, September 17, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Tamarac Sports Complex. The festival features various cultural music and dance performances, educational exhibits, a children’s fun zone, food vendors, and fireworks.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, 99 Cents stores: What’s there? How do prices compare?

Is there anything as thrilling as finding just the item you need and learning it only costs a dollar? This pleasure seems harder to come by, as prices at South Florida’s dollar stores are usually more than a buck these days. Still, there are lots of items that are cheap and useful, especially if you’re willing to forego brand names and fancy packaging. Americans are flocking to these stores as ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy