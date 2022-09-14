Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies
High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Florida
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
Thompson Hospitality Bringing Willie T’s Seafood Shack Brand to Fort Lauderdale
Get ready for gulf shrimp, grilled salmon, crab cakes, and more
At the Table newsletter: Make Mexican tortillas. Have a rooftop drink. Try karaoke after your omakase. Sip soup for the soul.
Make Mexican tortillas. Have a rooftop drink. Try karaoke after your omakase. Sip soup for the soul. ¡Hola, hola! Happy Hispanic Heritage Month to you. The month, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Oct. 15, celebrates the contributions and diverse cultures of families with roots in the Spanish-speaking world. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bocaratontribune.com
La Boulangerie Boul’Mich – A French Artisanal Bakery and Deli With a Latin Twist
La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a French artisanal bakery and deli with a Latin twist. Our name, BOUL’MICH (n.), originates from the affectionate nickname given to the Boulevard St. Michel in the Latin Quarter of Paris. Known for its quaint cafés, bookstores, and shops. Our mission is to serve our customers fresh, high-quality, artisanal food that’s matched by family-oriented service in a unique, cozy, and vintage-industrial atmosphere.
thewestsidegazette.com
Meet The Snow
“Every six minutes a child is kidnapped.” Meezy Numbers is talking about sex trafficking. He explains that he is executive producer, co-writer and one of the stars of Meet the Snows, an independent Black-owned film based on sex trafficking. The film premiers in Fort Lauderdale on Friday September 16th.
Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday
A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
RELATED PEOPLE
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower
A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
New Chick-Fil-A Location Appears to Be Planned for Pembroke Pines
By our count, that makes 11 Chick-Fil-A locations in Miami
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tamaractalk.com
One Tamarac Festival Packs Fun and Entertainment Sept. 17
Reggae Force Live performance. One Tamarac multicultural festival celebrates the many faces and voices that make up the city’s vibrant community. The free event is set for Saturday, September 17, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Tamarac Sports Complex. The festival features various cultural music and dance performances, educational exhibits, a children’s fun zone, food vendors, and fireworks.
Some West Palm Beach restaurants may no longer offer outside seating
If you enjoy eating outside, your days may soon be limited, at certain restaurants in West Palm Beach at least.
Palm Beach County rapper Vanilla Ice surprises community marching band
A community band hoping to make a big trip overseas received a big surprise on Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is trying to raise money for London Band Week.
Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, 99 Cents stores: What’s there? How do prices compare?
Is there anything as thrilling as finding just the item you need and learning it only costs a dollar? This pleasure seems harder to come by, as prices at South Florida’s dollar stores are usually more than a buck these days. Still, there are lots of items that are cheap and useful, especially if you’re willing to forego brand names and fancy packaging. Americans are flocking to these stores as ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
Comments / 0