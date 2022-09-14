Choice not to renew sexual awareness training contract opens conversation with students, administration

Read full article on original website
Muslim Student Association brings LSU Muslim students community, comfort on campus
When sophomore Brynali Marshall walks through Free Speech Alley wearing her hijab, she hears comments saying, “You’re going to go to hell.”. Having experienced pastors in Free Speech Alley shame her for her religious beliefs, Marshall feels that she's been a target for stereotyping. These incidents made Marshall...
Know Your Foe: The Reflector's Tanner Marlar talks Mississippi State football
LSU is preparing to start SEC play on Saturday, with a highly-anticipated matchup with Mississippi State. The game comes at a time for both teams to prove themselves, with conference play getting started. Leading up to the game, I got the chance to talk to Tanner Marlar of The Reflector, who serves as managing editor and covers Mississippi State football. Here is the conversation I had with Tanner and what he had to say about this Mississippi State team.
Report: LSU student shot to death inside car early Friday morning in downtown Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge Police found an LSU student shot to death inside a car on Government Street Friday morning, according to WBRZ. BRPD found 21-year-old Allison Rice, a marketing senior from Geismar, Louisiana, around 2:19 a.m. Investigators found bullet holes in the car's windshield and said that she was shot multiple times. An investigation into the killing is underway.
Opinion: 'Litterbug State University' needs to clean its act up
Under our sprawling oak trees lie crushed soda cans, pieces of paper, wrappers and empty potato chip bags. Although numerous trash and recycling bins are spread throughout campus, they're often filled to the brim, leaving the wind to send trash flying everywhere. Walking around campus, I’ve noticed water bottles and...
'What I care about is how we compete': Next step for LSU volleyball? A mental shift
As a team progresses through its season, the hope is always for the team to improve with each game. Each match provides a new set of things that the team might need to work on, a matchup they recognize as something that has to be addressed, a reminder of a weakness that needs to be patched up. Sometimes that might be a matter of technique or a matter of scheme; sometimes it comes down to something deeper than that: mentality.
Manship School approves lowering admission requirements in 16-12 vote
Faculty in LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication voted Friday to lower admission standards for the program in a 16 to 12 vote, according to a professor who was present at the meeting. The meeting lasted about six minutes. The changes include removing the 3.0 GPA standard, lowering credit hour...
Underdogs to the 'Dawgs: Three things LSU must do to beat Mississippi State
In recent years, Mississippi State has caused all kinds of problems for LSU. From Dak Prescott running wild over the Tigers in 2015 to K.J. Costello throwing for a SEC record 634 passing yards in an upset victory in Baton Rouge in 2020, Mississippi State isn’t the pushover like it used to be. Although the Bulldogs had major success under Dan Mullen, they are more dangerous than ever due to Mike Leach bringing his highly potent Air Raid offense.
4Mag Nitrous, Void, Glacial Coffin: Metal bands from across Louisiana join together
Fast, loud and energetic. The members of Void, a Lafayette-based band, described their sound with three common adjectives associated with metal music. Metal music is a genre first developed in the late ’60s. It’s characterized by distorted guitar sounds, loud drumming and aggressive lyrics and a fanbase that loves the center of mosh pits. Sometimes called the most misunderstood genre and music community, those who don’t listen frequently may believe all metal sounds the same, but in reality, many new and diverse genres have developed since the first metal bands formed.
Is it better to have a random or previously chosen roommate? Freshmen share experiences
When political Science freshman Caty Moore came to LSU, she knew she wanted a random roommate. While deciding whether to room with a friend from high school or with someone completely random, she thought it better to go in blind. Moore didn’t meet nursing freshman Deja Washington, until move-in day....
Opinion: Stereotypical college lifestyle detrimental to health, academic performance
I despise the modern stereotypes surrounding college life: students with non-existent sleep schedules, hardly ever drinking water, and subsisting entirely off of that hackneyed hallmark of 25 cent ramen noodles. I hate these images for two reasons. First, they help normalize a lifestyle that is deeply unhealthy and self-destructive. More...
Socials, cultural night and career week: How students can celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month
The Latin American Student Organization and the Office of Multicultural Affairs are hosting various events over the next few weeks to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month honors people of Hispanic and Latin American background. In the United States, the celebration is observed annually from Sept. 15...
