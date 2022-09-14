Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
Manship School approves lowering admission requirements in 16-12 vote
Faculty in LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication voted Friday to lower admission standards for the program in a 16 to 12 vote, according to a professor who was present at the meeting. The meeting lasted about six minutes. The changes include removing the 3.0 GPA standard, lowering credit hour...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Stereotypical college lifestyle detrimental to health, academic performance
I despise the modern stereotypes surrounding college life: students with non-existent sleep schedules, hardly ever drinking water, and subsisting entirely off of that hackneyed hallmark of 25 cent ramen noodles. I hate these images for two reasons. First, they help normalize a lifestyle that is deeply unhealthy and self-destructive. More...
LSU Reveille
'If you can see it, you can be it': Student organizations work to empower women in male-dominated fields
Chemical engineering senior Haley Fuller has been around STEM her entire life. Despite coming from a family of engineers, Fuller will be the first female engineer in her family when she graduates. Engineering and other STEM subjects are among the most male-dominated majors, with more women entering the field in...
LSU Reveille
LSU student and alumna turn online business into storefront: Marem Boutique
Emily Rodrigue and Marlo Rodrigue have both loved fashion from an early age. “What made me love fashion more was helping other people pick out outfits that they love and feel confident in,” Marlo said. Starting a boutique together was a topic the two cousins and friends talked about,...
LSU Reveille
Muslim Student Association brings LSU Muslim students community, comfort on campus
When sophomore Brynali Marshall walks through Free Speech Alley wearing her hijab, she hears comments saying, “You’re going to go to hell.”. Having experienced pastors in Free Speech Alley shame her for her religious beliefs, Marshall feels that she's been a target for stereotyping. These incidents made Marshall...
LSU Reveille
LSU assists in bringing humanity back to the moon through partnership with NASA
LSU is contributing in returning mankind to the moon after 50 years as the lead partner in the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing, according to NCAM employees. NCAM is a partnership between the state of Louisiana, LSU, the University of New Orleans and NASA formed to design new manufacturing technologies to construct NASA’s large crewed rockets, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of NCAM.
LSU Reveille
This week in BR: Ballet performance, plant swap, Baton Rouge Concert Band
The Blue Zoo Aquarium, located inside the Mall of Louisiana, is holding a sting ray show at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 where you can learn about sting rays and other amazing animals. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Crafting Circle | LSU Library Lobby. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. learn...
LSU Reveille
High stakes football and high southern fashion found across SEC universities
College football is in full swing in the South, and so is its fashion. SEC schools are known for their high-stakes sports, especially football. It’s more than a game; it's an all-day occasion. Families set up tailgates the night before and wake up early the next day to get started.
LSU Reveille
4Mag Nitrous, Void, Glacial Coffin: Metal bands from across Louisiana join together
Fast, loud and energetic. The members of Void, a Lafayette-based band, described their sound with three common adjectives associated with metal music. Metal music is a genre first developed in the late ’60s. It’s characterized by distorted guitar sounds, loud drumming and aggressive lyrics and a fanbase that loves the center of mosh pits. Sometimes called the most misunderstood genre and music community, those who don’t listen frequently may believe all metal sounds the same, but in reality, many new and diverse genres have developed since the first metal bands formed.
LSU Reveille
Report: LSU student shot to death inside car early Friday morning in downtown Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge Police found an LSU student shot to death inside a car on Government Street Friday morning, according to WBRZ. BRPD found 21-year-old Allison Rice, a marketing senior from Geismar, Louisiana, around 2:19 a.m. Investigators found bullet holes in the car's windshield and said that she was shot multiple times. An investigation into the killing is underway.
LSU Reveille
'Paralysis by analysis': Second half adjustments lead LSU to win over Mississippi State
It was truly a tale of two halves for LSU against Mississippi State. Despite trailing 13-7 at halftime, and not scoring until the final minute of the first half, LSU pulled away late to win 31-16. Coming into this game, LSU’s defense was always going to be under the microscope....
LSU Reveille
SEC Soccer Preview: What to watch for from LSU in conference play
LSU Soccer rounded out non-conference play on Sunday against No. 9 Rutgers. The end of conference play also brought an end to their unbeaten run since the start of the season. The loss to Rutgers was particularly heartbreaking as the Tigers held a 2-0 lead into halftime. Rutgers turned the game around and won it 3-2. This could have been a big boost for the Tigers and probably had them ranked to begin conference play.
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Mississippi State
After a momentum building win against Southern, LSU now set to begin SEC play, starting with Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off two big wins over Memphis and Arizona, entering the game 2-0 and looking to further prove themselves on the national stage. For LSU, the Tigers got back in the win column last week, but are still looking to answer many of the questions asked after week one. The game is somewhat of a crossroads game for each team, both looking to make a statement to start conference play.
LSU Reveille
'Tough as nails': Jayden Daniels helps will LSU to comeback win over Mississippi State
The LSU Tigers ran away with a win in their game against Mississippi State after a second half turnaround nearly shut out the Bulldogs. At the forefront of that action, once again, was Jayden Daniels. LSU’s offense was slow to capitalize in the first half. When he remained in the...
LSU Reveille
Underdogs to the 'Dawgs: Three things LSU must do to beat Mississippi State
In recent years, Mississippi State has caused all kinds of problems for LSU. From Dak Prescott running wild over the Tigers in 2015 to K.J. Costello throwing for a SEC record 634 passing yards in an upset victory in Baton Rouge in 2020, Mississippi State isn’t the pushover like it used to be. Although the Bulldogs had major success under Dan Mullen, they are more dangerous than ever due to Mike Leach bringing his highly potent Air Raid offense.
