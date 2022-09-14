After a momentum building win against Southern, LSU now set to begin SEC play, starting with Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off two big wins over Memphis and Arizona, entering the game 2-0 and looking to further prove themselves on the national stage. For LSU, the Tigers got back in the win column last week, but are still looking to answer many of the questions asked after week one. The game is somewhat of a crossroads game for each team, both looking to make a statement to start conference play.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO