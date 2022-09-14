ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Reveille

Manship School approves lowering admission requirements in 16-12 vote

Faculty in LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication voted Friday to lower admission standards for the program in a 16 to 12 vote, according to a professor who was present at the meeting. The meeting lasted about six minutes. The changes include removing the 3.0 GPA standard, lowering credit hour...
LSU Reveille

LSU assists in bringing humanity back to the moon through partnership with NASA

LSU is contributing in returning mankind to the moon after 50 years as the lead partner in the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing, according to NCAM employees. NCAM is a partnership between the state of Louisiana, LSU, the University of New Orleans and NASA formed to design new manufacturing technologies to construct NASA’s large crewed rockets, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of NCAM.
LSU Reveille

4Mag Nitrous, Void, Glacial Coffin: Metal bands from across Louisiana join together

Fast, loud and energetic. The members of Void, a Lafayette-based band, described their sound with three common adjectives associated with metal music. Metal music is a genre first developed in the late ’60s. It’s characterized by distorted guitar sounds, loud drumming and aggressive lyrics and a fanbase that loves the center of mosh pits. Sometimes called the most misunderstood genre and music community, those who don’t listen frequently may believe all metal sounds the same, but in reality, many new and diverse genres have developed since the first metal bands formed.
LSU Reveille

Report: LSU student shot to death inside car early Friday morning in downtown Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Police found an LSU student shot to death inside a car on Government Street Friday morning, according to WBRZ. BRPD found 21-year-old Allison Rice, a marketing senior from Geismar, Louisiana, around 2:19 a.m. Investigators found bullet holes in the car's windshield and said that she was shot multiple times. An investigation into the killing is underway.
LSU Reveille

SEC Soccer Preview: What to watch for from LSU in conference play

LSU Soccer rounded out non-conference play on Sunday against No. 9 Rutgers. The end of conference play also brought an end to their unbeaten run since the start of the season. The loss to Rutgers was particularly heartbreaking as the Tigers held a 2-0 lead into halftime. Rutgers turned the game around and won it 3-2. This could have been a big boost for the Tigers and probably had them ranked to begin conference play.
LSU Reveille

The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Mississippi State

After a momentum building win against Southern, LSU now set to begin SEC play, starting with Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off two big wins over Memphis and Arizona, entering the game 2-0 and looking to further prove themselves on the national stage. For LSU, the Tigers got back in the win column last week, but are still looking to answer many of the questions asked after week one. The game is somewhat of a crossroads game for each team, both looking to make a statement to start conference play.
LSU Reveille

Underdogs to the 'Dawgs: Three things LSU must do to beat Mississippi State

In recent years, Mississippi State has caused all kinds of problems for LSU. From Dak Prescott running wild over the Tigers in 2015 to K.J. Costello throwing for a SEC record 634 passing yards in an upset victory in Baton Rouge in 2020, Mississippi State isn’t the pushover like it used to be. Although the Bulldogs had major success under Dan Mullen, they are more dangerous than ever due to Mike Leach bringing his highly potent Air Raid offense.
