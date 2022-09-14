ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

North Bend Municipal Pool closure extended

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A November opening for the North Bend Municipal Pool is now delayed several months. North Bend Public Works director Ralph Dunham tells us the city has been chasing parts since April to make final fixes. The pool needs a new pump, boiler, and filter to...
Marshfield to host North Bend for rivalry game

COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday night, September 16, Marshfield High School hosts North Bend for their league opener. The longstanding rivalry brings out the whole community. Friday night football this week features the Marshfield High School Pirates versus the North Bend Bulldogs, and coaches on both sides of the ball say it's a rivalry dating back to the 1900's.
South Coast voices to be heard on wind energy

NORTH BEND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new initiatives to expand offshore wind energy. This includes the Energy Earthshot program aimed at reducing the cost of new research and technology. Non-profit Rogue Climate continues the conversation along the South Coast where call areas were established earlier...
Volunteers sought for cleanup at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
Coos County Sheriff candidates face off in forum

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With the announced retirement of its current sheriff, Coos County Sheriff's Office will choose a new leader in the November election. Wednesday, the candidates shared their stance on issues affecting the county. Candidates for Coos County Sheriff fielded questions during the Bay Area Chamber of...
Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
