NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO