Anne Marie Iwasko, age 97, of Somerset, WI, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022, with family by her side, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Anne was born on October 23, 1924 in St. Louis, MO to Mike and Annie (Thur) Dudko. She was united in marriage to Gerald Iwasko on March 22, 1958 in Cloquet, MN. Together they made their home in River Falls and were blessed with two children, Jason and Kimberly.

SOMERSET, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO