Anne M. Iwasko
Anne Marie Iwasko, age 97, of Somerset, WI, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022, with family by her side, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Anne was born on October 23, 1924 in St. Louis, MO to Mike and Annie (Thur) Dudko. She was united in marriage to Gerald Iwasko on March 22, 1958 in Cloquet, MN. Together they made their home in River Falls and were blessed with two children, Jason and Kimberly.
Cannon Falls resident wins DNR’s waterfowl stamp contest
Cannon Falls resident Jim Caturia, 46, is the winner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ waterfowl stamp contest for the second time. He also won the contest back in 2018 for the 2019 waterfowl stamp. Caturia won this time around with a painting of a blue-winged teal duck....
Minnesota law enforcement officers to raise PTSD awareness through softball tournament
Over 200 law enforcement officers from all across Minnesota will form 16 teams and participate in the 2nd Annual Cory Slifko Memorial Softball Tournament. The tournament is played to honor the late South St. Paul Police Sergeant Cory Slifko who lost his battle with PTSD in 2019. Last year, the event raised $42,500 to create awareness of PTSD among first responders. All proceeds will be donated to the Invisible Wounds Project.
Updated COVID-19 boosters now available in Dakota County
New COVID-19 boosters now available. On Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone age 12 and older to get an updated booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot. These new bivalent boosters help protect against the original COVID-19 strain as well as the...
Hastings fire responds to house fire, occupant taken to hospital
At 1:31 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Hastings Fire and EMS Department was dispatched to a house fire on Villa Court in Hastings. Upon arrival a fire was found at the rear of the house and a second alarm was requested. A ladder truck arrived from Cottage Grove. There...
