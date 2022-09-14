Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, FloridaEvie M.Spring Hill, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility
A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records. JOINN Laboratories bought the property from L & T Cattle & Timber LLC, which is owned by Steven and Justin...
Citrus County Chronicle
Runners hit their stride in annual Royal Run
Runners make their way from the start line during the sixth annual Royal Run 5K/1-Mile Walk and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Citrus High School in Inverness. More than 230 people participated in the event,, which raises money for the Phil Royal Legacy Foundation. The annual fundraising event enables the Legacy Foundation to help local charitable causes.
suncoastnews.com
Bigger VA clinic will offer multiple, expanded services under one roof in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY — Veterans already know and love the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics, but soon they may find a reason to appreciate it even more as a newer facility has plans to open this winter. The New Port Richey Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will consolidate,...
cityofnewportrichey.org
Rezoning for Property Located on Sea Forest Drive
The hearing scheduled for September 15th at 2:00 pm of the Land Development Review Board for the rezoning of the property located on Sea Forest Drive has been tabled. The case will be rescheduled for later in October or November.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando School Board OKs budget with raise for substitutes
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County substitute teachers will be getting a pay raise, but it won’t be retroactive to the start of the school year. Joe Pecora, who has spoken up at the past several school board meetings, thanked the board for their efforts during public comment and said he hoped it would be retroactive, but board chairman Gus Guadagnino confirmed that the increase will not be retroactive but will show up in the next paychecks.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville to hold celebration of diversity in U.S.
BROOKSVILLE — A parade through the downtown area in October will celebrate the U.S. in all its grand diversity. The Hernando Hispanic Heritage group decided to expand its focus to all people and assembled with Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street and Mayor Pat Brayton under a banner with the flag of every country in the world.
fox13news.com
Matriarch of Fred's Market in Plant City still serving up hospitality and home cooking on 95th birthday
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Happy birthday greetings came with hugs and kisses for Evelyn Johnson. The matriarch at Fred’s Market in Plant City turned 95 years old on Monday. She’s the architect of an amazing spread of country cooking that the Johnson's started serving up in 1954. They started at their filling station when gas was cheap and chicken was fried.
ospreyobserver.com
Tampa Bay Water Delivering More Drinking Water To Hillsborough County
Tampa Bay Water is now sending much-needed additional drinking water to Hillsborough County through temporary pumps at the utility’s Brandon Booster Station site on South Mount Carmel Road in Brandon. These pumps connect to and send more drinking water through the Brandon Transmission Main — up to 5 million gallons per day (mgd) of existing regional water supply — to Hillsborough County’s Lithia Water Treatment Plant before the permanent booster station facility is complete by the end of 2023.
villages-news.com
Plan submitted for nearly 300 apartments across from The Villages Woodshop
A proposal has been submitted for nearly 300 apartments to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach
HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1870 December 31 – A report of the county Superintendent of Education for Levy County stated that all of the county’s 12 school houses were owned and supplied by private citizens – rent free to the school district. In 1873, the number of schools jumped to 21 with an enrollment of 478 pupils. The schools were open for three months out of the year because the county could not afford longer terms.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Restoration project lays groundwork for eelgrass removal in waterways
Eelgrass clippings unsightly and detrimental to the environment. Eelgrass skimming is a roadmap well laid. The nonprofit group Save Crystal River (SCR) began environmental restoration in Kings Bay in 2015. It wasn’t a moment too soon because the bay and associated lagoons had reached the point of strangulation by the nasty algae Lyngbya. And nasty it is. Lyngbya thrives with the introduction of “nutrients,” essentially phosphorus, nitrogen, bio-available iron and dissolved organic matter.
franchising.com
Captain D’s Growing in Hernando County with Brooksville Opening
September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville, Florida. Located at 849 South Broad Street in a former Taco Bell, the Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.
