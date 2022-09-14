BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County substitute teachers will be getting a pay raise, but it won’t be retroactive to the start of the school year. Joe Pecora, who has spoken up at the past several school board meetings, thanked the board for their efforts during public comment and said he hoped it would be retroactive, but board chairman Gus Guadagnino confirmed that the increase will not be retroactive but will show up in the next paychecks.

