Geddy Lee Reflects On Unforgettable Taylor Hawkins Tribute In London

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Rush frontman Geddy Lee says he couldn't help but think about Neil Peart during Foo Fighters ' Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London earlier this month.

In a recent social post, Lee reflected on the revelatory atmosphere of the Wembley Stadium concert and applauded Foos frontman Dave Grohl for putting together an unforgettable and moving show.

Being that Rush was one of Taylor's favorite bands, Lee, Alex Lifeson and Grohl dedicated three Rush classics to him during the show: "2112 Part I: Overture," "Working Man" and "YYZ."

Lee shared some photos of the performance alongside the caption:

“What a week it was in London. An incredible gathering of diverse and brilliant musicians from so many branches of the tree of rock and roll. Bonded by a single goal, to honour Taylor Hawkins. Led by the immeasurable talents and generous soul of 'Super' Dave Grohl, who wrapped us all in the welcoming warmth of the Foo’s and Hawkins’ family, despite the obvious pain that they are understandably still enduring.
And for Alex and myself, it was also an important moment to reflect on the loss of our own brother Neil. Truly an experience I shall never forget. Looking forward to the L.A. tribute on Sept 27.”

The Foos will take the stage in Los Angeles with a similarly-packed lineup of special guests on September 27.

Taylor died suddenly this past March while on tour with the Foo Fighters in South America. The Wembley Stadium concert tribute to him marked the Foo Fighters first live performance as a band since Taylor's passing.

The band has not addressed if, how or when it will continue beyond this month. The Foos featured several different drummers during the tribute to Taylor, including Travis Barker , Nandi Bushell , Josh Freese , Rufus Taylor and Taylor's son Shane .

