Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk
Swimming in the section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance.
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
Viral Video Shows Woman Swimming Illegally At River Walk: 'Oh Hell No!!!'
"she definitely ain't from here cuuuuz we know better not to evvvvvvvver"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
Actor Nicolas Cantu returns home to San Antonio to start new chapter
His goal is to kickstart his writing career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles visited the 'real' San Antonio and its Westside decades ago
Before he took the throne, the British royal took a trip to San Antonio.
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
sanantoniomag.com
9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with a free celebration at Pearl. Play loteria or paint a guitar, watch stilt walkers from the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and hear high school and professional mariachi performances, including by Las Coronelas and Mariachi Azteca. Find the full schedule for the free event here. Friday, 5 p.m. 303 Pearl Pkwy.
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde shooting survivors receive service dogs and free training from San Antonio company
SAN ANTONIO - As they continue along their road to recovery, a handful of survivors of the Uvalde school shooting now have full-time companions at their side, thanks to the combined efforts of a local non-profit and a San Antonio dog trainer offering her services free of charge. Whitley Cheatham...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5
Inside a small Texas town restaurant with big burgers, loaded fries | Neighborhood Eats
POTEET, Texas — If you're looking for a small town business with big eats, look no further than The Backyard Kitchen, located on 973 Avenue H in Poteet. On Neighborhood Eats, we visited the business to see why locals and Texans alike have raved about them. "It means everything....
'There has to be change': Mother of slain San Antonio teen reacts to killer remaining behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager convicted of a gruesome murder two years ago is being transferred to an adult prison, where he's expected to remain behind bars after the mother of the boy he killed fought against a premature release. Edgar de la Cruz, 18, was convicted of killing...
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
cw35.com
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a mysterious social media post.
WFAA
Texas man shoots at 'peeping Tom' he caught looking at daughter through bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO — A man shot at a peeping Tom he said was staring at his daughter through her bedroom window late Wednesday night on the far northwest side of town. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Seco Creek near Loop 1604. When officers arrived...
10 Haunted Hotels In Texas Sure To Give You A Fright, You Might Have Stayed At One These
Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any and everything haunted from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
Comments / 0