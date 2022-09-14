ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

#Slumber Party#Bachelorette Parties#Wedding#Linus Travel#San Antonio Spotlight#Diy
9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with a free celebration at Pearl. Play loteria or paint a guitar, watch stilt walkers from the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and hear high school and professional mariachi performances, including by Las Coronelas and Mariachi Azteca. Find the full schedule for the free event here. Friday, 5 p.m. 303 Pearl Pkwy.
