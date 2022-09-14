ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Comments / 0

Related
bigfoot99.com

Skate park opens at Key Club Park in Rawlins

The long-awaited skate park opened in Rawlins Wednesday. The ramps and other features can be enjoyed by recreationists with skateboards, bikes, scooters, roller blades, and other non-motorized vehicles. The ramps are located on the old tennis courts at Key Club Park on at 800 Colorado Street. Using the former tennis court saved money.
RAWLINS, WY
bigfoot99.com

Saratoga Town Council to begin live-streaming meetings

Saratoga Town Council will begin live-streaming town council meetings. Starting in October, you’ll be able to watch town council meetings live on the town’s YouTube channel. If you can’t watch it live, the meetings will be archived on their YouTube page. Town of Saratoga YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKZTbKKR0rZd837unzm0IjQ.
SARATOGA, WY
bigfoot99.com

Platte Valley residents capture rare sight of funnel cloud

The relatively rare sight of a funnel cloud looming over the Platte Valley was captured in pictures and videos by residents Thursday afternoon. Carbon County Emergency Management Coordinator Lenny Layman issued a statement saying that a Carbon County School District Two rural bus driver reported the ominous looking funnel cloud possibly touched down near Coad Mountain around 3:30 p.m.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
bigfoot99.com

Turtle Johnson’s vacant lot cleared on Monday

Cleanup began Monday morning on the lot at First and Hickory Avenue. After more than a year of delays and excuses, Seth “Turtle” Johnson began removing construction debris and overgrown weeds from his property. The Town of Saratoga first asked Johnson to clear his weed-filled lot last summer....
SARATOGA, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rawlins, WY
Rawlins, WY
Government
State
New York State
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy