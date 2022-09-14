Read full article on original website
Skate park opens at Key Club Park in Rawlins
The long-awaited skate park opened in Rawlins Wednesday. The ramps and other features can be enjoyed by recreationists with skateboards, bikes, scooters, roller blades, and other non-motorized vehicles. The ramps are located on the old tennis courts at Key Club Park on at 800 Colorado Street. Using the former tennis court saved money.
Saratoga Town Council to begin live-streaming meetings
Saratoga Town Council will begin live-streaming town council meetings. Starting in October, you’ll be able to watch town council meetings live on the town’s YouTube channel. If you can’t watch it live, the meetings will be archived on their YouTube page. Town of Saratoga YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKZTbKKR0rZd837unzm0IjQ.
Platte Valley residents capture rare sight of funnel cloud
The relatively rare sight of a funnel cloud looming over the Platte Valley was captured in pictures and videos by residents Thursday afternoon. Carbon County Emergency Management Coordinator Lenny Layman issued a statement saying that a Carbon County School District Two rural bus driver reported the ominous looking funnel cloud possibly touched down near Coad Mountain around 3:30 p.m.
Turtle Johnson’s vacant lot cleared on Monday
Cleanup began Monday morning on the lot at First and Hickory Avenue. After more than a year of delays and excuses, Seth “Turtle” Johnson began removing construction debris and overgrown weeds from his property. The Town of Saratoga first asked Johnson to clear his weed-filled lot last summer....
Groundwater issues stalling work on Spring Avenue water line replacement project
The big excavator sitting idle outside the Saratoga Town Hall this week tells the tale. Work has stalled on the Spring Avenue water line replacement project, which is now weeks behind schedule. The town’s notorious groundwater issues are the reason. The intersection of Spring Avenue and Fourth Street has...
Gordon: Wamsutter, Wyoming Is Ground Zero For Hydrogen Power; Williams To Invest $300 Million
WAMSUTTER — Hydrogen is getting some attention in Wyoming. A new initiative by Williams, an energy company that handles about a third of the natural gas in America, is researching into producing hydrogen production as a clean energy source, and it’s using its existing infrastructure in Wamsutter in Sweetwater County for this research.
