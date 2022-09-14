ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Sues 'Nosey Heaux' For Calling Her A 'Cokehead'

By Tony M. Centeno
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is taking legal action against an Internet troll who spread a false rumor about the rapper on Twitter.

According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, September 14, the New York rapper is moving forward with a lawsuit against Marley Green, an online personality who goes by "Nosey Heaux" on social media, after she claimed Nicki is a "cokehead" in a video posted Monday. As most of her fans know, Nicki has been very active on social media while promoting her the "QueenMix" of her new single "Super Freaky Girl." Once "Nosey Heaux" posted her video, "ITS GIVING COKE" began trending on the website with Nicki's name attached to it.

"[Nicki Minaj is] shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose," Green said in the video. "Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it's true. F***-listen, I can't even say allegedly with that 'cause I, we all know it's true. I'm not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead."

Elsewhere in the video, Green allegedly said "Your baby is going to be a rapist, too." Minaj interpreted the statement as a shot at one-year-old son, who she refers to as "Papa Bear." According to her lawyer Judd Burstein, the video collected more than 2,000 likes and 250 retweets which helped spread the false rumor all over the Internet. Minaj is suing for defamation and claims she's never used cocaine before. She wants a jury to consider no less than $75,000 in damages.

"When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name "Nosey Heaux" because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment. Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate," Burstein told TMZ. "My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned."

After the news broke about the lawsuit, Green responded by claiming the rapper "lied." See her response below.

