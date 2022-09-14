ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Alex Jones and Infowars sanctioned just minutes into second damages trial over false Sandy Hook claims

Alex Jones and Infowars were sanctioned just minutes into the second damages trial over his false claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The trial started on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the shooting took place almost a decade ago on 14 December 2012.Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling that Mr Jones and Infowars will not be allowed to argue that they didn’t make considerable profits from covering the shooting because they didn’t hand over Google Analytics data concerning the traffic of Infowars to the plaintiffs, Vice reported. Mr Jones and other individuals appearing on Infowars falsely claimed for several...
CONNECTICUT STATE
deseret.com

Newly released emails show coordination between social media companies and Biden administration on COVID information

Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general. The emails, procured in a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

DOJ appeals portion of special master decision in Trump case

The Department of Justice on Friday asked an appeals court to restore FBI access to roughly 100 documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Florida mansion, but did not seek to block the appointment of a so-called "special master," or third-party individual, to review other materials, The New York Times reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Dormant Commerce Clause, Social Media Platforms, and Restrictions on Political Discrimination

[Jack Goldsmith and I will have an article out about the Dormant Commerce Clause, geolocation, and state regulations of Internet transactions in the Texas Law Review early next year, and I'm serializing it here. There is still plenty of time for editing, so we'd love to hear any recommendations you folks might have; in the meantime, you can read the entire PDF of the latest draft (though with some formatting glitches stemming from the editing process) here.]
INTERNET

