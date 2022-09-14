Read full article on original website
Alex Jones and Infowars sanctioned just minutes into second damages trial over false Sandy Hook claims
Alex Jones and Infowars were sanctioned just minutes into the second damages trial over his false claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The trial started on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the shooting took place almost a decade ago on 14 December 2012.Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling that Mr Jones and Infowars will not be allowed to argue that they didn’t make considerable profits from covering the shooting because they didn’t hand over Google Analytics data concerning the traffic of Infowars to the plaintiffs, Vice reported. Mr Jones and other individuals appearing on Infowars falsely claimed for several...
deseret.com
Newly released emails show coordination between social media companies and Biden administration on COVID information
Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general. The emails, procured in a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'
George Conway said Trump is inciting violence by acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to the Mar-a-Lago probe.
A worker at a virtual reality center reportedly opened an exploding package that criticized Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse
Boston Police responded to reports of an exploding package at Northeastern University on Tuesday. CNN reported that the package contained a note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg and academia's ties to virtual reality. One university staff member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hands, the school said. The...
DOJ appeals portion of special master decision in Trump case
The Department of Justice on Friday asked an appeals court to restore FBI access to roughly 100 documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Florida mansion, but did not seek to block the appointment of a so-called "special master," or third-party individual, to review other materials, The New York Times reports.
Fact check: Viral post shows fabricated CNN story about a moth and an ATF search warrant
The image does not show a real headline, a spokesperson for CNN confirmed.
The Dormant Commerce Clause, Social Media Platforms, and Restrictions on Political Discrimination
[Jack Goldsmith and I will have an article out about the Dormant Commerce Clause, geolocation, and state regulations of Internet transactions in the Texas Law Review early next year, and I'm serializing it here. There is still plenty of time for editing, so we'd love to hear any recommendations you folks might have; in the meantime, you can read the entire PDF of the latest draft (though with some formatting glitches stemming from the editing process) here.]
