Lebrikuzumab Found to Maintain Durable Skin Clearance When Dosed Every 4 Weeks in Atopic Dermatitis

msn.com
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
You are born with a natural security system called the immune system that guards your organs and tissues against outside agents (via Healthline). Usually, the immune system is able to differentiate between the body's cells and foreign cells. However, in autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes the body's cells as foreign and attacks them. As a result, it releases various antibodies to destroy the body's healthy cells, explains Healthline. According to John Hopkins Medicine, if you have an autoimmune condition, you may experience symptoms like fatigue, swelling in your glands, skin issues, inflammation or pain in your joints, or a recurring fever.
pharmacytimes.com
Dry Eye Disease
The Pharmacy Times® Dry Eye Disease Resource Center is a comprehensive resource for clinical news and expert insights on treatments for dry eye disease. Pharmacists should ascertain whether self-treatment is appropriate and suggest medical care if it isn’t. Clinical Overview: Lifitegrast Ophthalmic Solution (Xiidra) for Dry Eye Disease.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fianlimab With Cemiplimab Combination Shows High Response Rate in Certain Patients With Advanced Melanoma
New research presented at ESMO Congress found that certain patients with advanced melanoma administered a combination of cemiplimab with fianlimab experienced a median progression-free survival of 2 years. An investigational combination of fianlimab, a LAG-3 inhibitor, and cemiplimab (Libtayo; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc), a PD-1 inhibitor, showed positive data in a...
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Treatment Options Abound
Corticosteroids are first-line therapy for gaining platelet stability but should only be used short term. Thrombocytopenia is a condition characterized by a low platelet count, which are specialized cells in the blood that play a critical role in clotting.1 When the platelet count falls below the desired range, it increases an individual’s risk of bleeding and bruising. Fatigue, hospitalization, impaired quality of life, and even death can occur when thrombocytopenia is severe.
pharmacytimes.com
Help Patients Prevent and Treat Dry Eye
Pharmacists should ascertain whether self-treatment is appropriate and suggest medical care if it isn’t. Dry eye disease (DED), also known as dry eye syndrome, dysfunctional tear syndrome, and keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a chronic multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by hyperosmolarity, inadequate production and/or instability of the tear film, and ocular surface damage and inflammation.1-3.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
Healthline
Ask the Expert: Psoriatic Arthritis and Muscle Pain
Does psoriatic arthritis cause muscle pain and weakness?. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder in people with psoriasis. Patients with PsA often complain of muscle pain and weakness. There are several reasons people with psoriatic arthritis can have muscle pain and weakness. Immobility. PsA causes pain and...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
pharmacytimes.com
Experts Tackle Best Practices in Prophylactic Treatment of Hemophilia A
Panelists discuss pharmacist involvement in effective management, including disease burden and quality of life. During a recent Pharmacy Times® clinical forum titled “Best Practices in the Prophylactic Treatment of Hemophilia A,” experts discussed pharmacists’ involvement in effective management of hemophilia A, focusing on patient-centered care, including disease burden and quality of life, as well as considerations for specialty pharmacies.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Terlipressin to Improve Kidney Function in Hepatorenal Syndrome
The drug improves kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. The FDA approved injectable terlipressin (Terlivaz; Mallinckrodt plc) for hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) with rapid reduction in kidney function, making terlipressin the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults with HRS and rapidly reduced kidney function.
pharmacytimes.com
Subcutaneous Insulin Aspart May be Cost-effective Treatment for Mild Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Children
Research suggests that subcutaneous insulin aspart is a cost-effective and accessible treatment option that could allow children with type 1 diabetes to avoid the ICU after a mild episode of diabetic ketoacidosis. Subcutaneous (SC) insulin aspart was found superior in managing mild uncomplicated diabetes ketoacidosis (DKA) in children compared with...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
40% of COVID pneumonia patients still had lung problems at 1 year
A pair of new studies describe long-COVID findings, one from Spain showing that nearly 40% of bilateral pneumonia patients had impaired lung diffusion 1 year after hospitalization, and the other from England demonstrating that double-vaccinated adults were 41% less likely than their unvaccinated peers to report symptoms 3 months or more after infection.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
ajmc.com
Pramipexole, Citalopram Effective Therapies for Depression in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease demonstrated significant reduction in depressive symptoms with citalopram and pramipexole, with pramipexole showing slightly more benefit in improving quality of life. Citalopram and pramipexole both showed significant efficacy in reducing depressive symptoms and improving quality of life (QOL) in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
pharmacytimes.com
Onset of Type 2 Diabetes in Adults Aged 40 or Younger Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Researchers found that patients diagnosed with early-onset type 2 diabetes have a greater risk of premature death than the general population. Patients aged 40 years or younger who are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D) were found to have a greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) than the general population of the same age, according to a study published in Diabetologia.
