Blake Masters visits Yuma with less than two months until midterms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters visited Yuma Wednesday, September 14.

Masters toured the southern border, witnessing migrants crossing into the U.S. as well as learning about the border issues affecting our Yuma community.

He also commented on issues such as abortion and water rights.

Masters is running against incumbent Mark Kelly in the Midterms on November 8, 2022.

