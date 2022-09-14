Men with chronically low testosterone levels are more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than those with normal levels, but testosterone therapy could decrease this risk. Men with low testosterone are more likely to end up in the hospital with COVID-19, according to new research published in JAMA Network Open. Low testosterone is an independent risk factor that makes men 2.4 times more at risk of going to the hospital than men with normal levels, according to the study.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO