MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Blood type tied to risk of stroke

The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk

Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Lifelong Statin Therapy May Benefit Quality of Life Among High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease Patients

The benefits of taking a daily statin may improve as a patient grows older. Lifelong statin therapy may improve the lifespan for patients with a high cardiovascular disease risk, according to a new study. The quality of life among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients improved faster and larger if they took a statin earlier, and never stopped taking it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified

Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study. The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death

The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Onset of Type 2 Diabetes in Adults Aged 40 or Younger Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

Researchers found that patients diagnosed with early-onset type 2 diabetes have a greater risk of premature death than the general population. Patients aged 40 years or younger who are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D) were found to have a greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) than the general population of the same age, according to a study published in Diabetologia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Rivaroxaban does not prevent cardiovascular events in rheumatic heart disease patients with atrial fibrillation

1. Rivaroxaban was not associated with a lower rate of cardiovascular events and death compared to vitamin K antagonist treatment in patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation. 2. There was no significant differences between groups in the incidence of major bleeding safety outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Low Testosterone in Men May be a Risk Factor for Hospitalization from COVID-19

Men with chronically low testosterone levels are more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than those with normal levels, but testosterone therapy could decrease this risk. Men with low testosterone are more likely to end up in the hospital with COVID-19, according to new research published in JAMA Network Open. Low testosterone is an independent risk factor that makes men 2.4 times more at risk of going to the hospital than men with normal levels, according to the study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors

If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms

After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Polypill strategy reduces the risk of cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction

1. A polypill consisting of aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction (MI). 2. Medication adherence was higher in patients receiving the polypill compared to usual care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The incidence of recurrent ischemic events is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

