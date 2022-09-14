Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’
Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
Jared Kushner suggests he wouldn't join another Trump administration, saying he is 'enjoying the private sector' too much
Jared Kushner rebuffed the idea he'd leap to join another Trump admin. He and Ivanka have steadily distanced themselves from Trump's political orbit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Illegal immigrants who entered US since Biden took office to cost taxpayers $20+ billion a year: analysis
FIRST ON FOX: The number of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. since President Biden took office will cost the U.S. taxpayer over $20 billion each year, according to a new analysis by a hawkish immigration group. The study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which advocates for...
Lara Trump, 'Outnumbered' hosts torch Biden for 'insulting' celebration of Inflation Reduction Act
Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed the "infuriating" actions of the White House to host an Inflation Reduction Act celebration and "gaslight" Americans about inflation numbers. On "Outnumbered" on Wednesday, Trump highlighted the new inflation numbers, arguing the White House's refusal to change policy or messaging is "insulting." LARA TRUMP:...
Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks Melania as Trump border wall charity fraud case ramps up
A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors. Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day...
Trump tears into FBI agents who 'rifled' through son Barron's 'living quarters', claims 'high crimes and treason' were found on Hunter's laptop and suggests Biden's home should have been raided
Donald Trump fumed on Monday about FBI agents going through his teenage son Barron's 'living quarters' during their search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. In a pair of Labor Day posts on his app Truth Social, the former president unleashed against the bureau for its 'raid' on his Florida mansion and called for feds to bust into President Joe Biden's home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Says What The 'Rest Of The World' Is Thinking About Trump
The MSNBC host said it was "not normal" how former U.S. presidents seem to have "some kind of a blanket immunity from prosecution."
Trump backed failed campaign coup against Kushner, Navarro book says
In June 2020, less than five months before polling day, Donald Trump agreed to a “coup d’état” to remove his son-in-law Jared Kushner from control of his presidential re-election campaign and replace him with the far-right provocateur Steve Bannon. The coup had support from Donald Trump...
Trump says US is ‘broken’ because FBI never searched Joe or Hunter Biden’s homes
Former president Donald Trump started his Labor Day holiday on Monday by airing a series of grievances and lies about the 8 August search of his Florida home and claiming that the United States is “broken” because federal law enforcement has never had occasion to search the home of the man who defeated him in the 2020 election.Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump complained that the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago club “riffled” through rooms occupied by his youngest son, Barron, and his wife Melania Trump had not also searched homes...
Save America PAC Pays Attorney $3 Million Advance To Defend Trump: Reports
A high-profile Florida attorney has reached a deal for an astonishing $3 million advance to represent former President Donald Trump in the investigation over the documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Politico and The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Lawyer Chris Kise is being paid the massive sum in light...
Comments / 0