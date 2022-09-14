Read full article on original website
Will King Charles replace the Queen on money and stamps in the U.K.? Here’s what will change after her death
King Charles III pictured with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2019. The U.K. has a new monarch, King Charles III, after Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. The King referred to the news as “a moment of great sadness” and...
Murder of the Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten, 79, who was blown up on his fishing boat by the IRA, is branded 'karmic' by a New York Times article, sparking outrage
The New York Times newspaper has been condemned for publishing an article hours after the Queen died, saying the murder of her cousin Lord Mountbatten by the IRA was ‘karmic’. It also claimed that Her Majesty ‘helped obscure a bloody history of decolonisation’ during her reign.
Emotional moment King Charles appears to wipe away tears after crowds chant ‘God save the King’
There were shouts of "God save the King" as the royal left the car to greet grieving well-wishers at Buckingham Palace on London. After shaking hands and accepting condolences from countless grieving subjects, the emotional King - joined by his wife Queen Camilla - went to view flowers left for his beloved mother at the Palace gates.
King Charles ‘wracked with anguish’ standing by Queen’s coffin but able to hold back tears, says body language expert
THE Queen's children held a poignant vigil last night in Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral as mourners filed past her majesty's coffin as she lies in state. King Charles was joined by Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew as the royals paid a solemn tribute to their mother. Slowly walking...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
King Charles’ staff left heartbroken after they’re axed during church service for the Queen
HEARTBROKEN palace staff have been left in tears after being told they face losing their jobs just FOUR DAYS after Queen Elizabeth II died. Loyal aides have branded emails sent out yesterday warning they face redundancies as "heartless" as they are mourning the Queen. Workers at Clarence House were warned...
This Is When the Queen’s Funeral Will Be Held, According to ‘Operation London Bridge’
Early this afternoon, Buckingham Palace released a statement with the somber news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. After reports came in that the monarch was experiencing poor health, the news was shared to the official royal family social media accounts, where they said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
Prince Andrew will have a prominent role at Queen’s funeral
PRINCE Andrew will play a prominent role at the Queen's State Funeral on Monday, it has emerged. The Duke of York - who on Wednesday marched behind Her Majesty's coffin in the Royal precession - will again take up the same position. This is despite The Queen's son agreeing not...
'Bound In Shackles': Royal Aide Confesses Queen Elizabeth Put A Time Limit On King Charles' Reign Months Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96, may be rolling in her grave now that King Charles has taken the throne. Months prior to her death, the Queen devised a specific plan for how the royal family should move forward after she had passed.
King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will have their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward made a similar mark of respect to...
WATCH: Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Buckingham Palace in procession to Westminster Hall
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Where King Charles And Camilla, Queen Consort Will Live During The Monarch's Reign
Following the Queen's death and the ensuing reign of King Charles, questions have surfaced regarding where he and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will live. As the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the royal couple resided at Clarence House in London, splitting their time between their other homes such as Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and Llwynywermod in Wales.
Can King Charles show self-restraint and reshape British royalty for a new era?
Strong opinions on the climate crisis could put monarch at loggerheads with the Conservative government
