You Can Get Married at the Picturesque Boston Public Library for Just $200
What an incredible, picturesque opportunity to walk through the hallowed halls of the Boston Public Library filled with murals and spectacular paintings, marble, and sculpture, into a lovely room set aside for you and your loved one to get married, all for just $200. Whether you're budget-conscious, want something simple...
What to expect at the South Boston Street Festival
Nothing says Saturday like shopping, sipping and socializing. The good news is, you can do all three at the South Boston Street Festival on September 17th!. Allison Bloch and Bill Hall of Beers Over Boston will be hosting a free tasting at In Good Company, located at 653 E Broadway, during the event.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
BPDA Approves Plans to Build a New High School in Boston’s Newmarket Neighborhood
BOSTON – Roxbury Prep, a public charter school that currently serves over 1,500 Boston students across five campuses, received approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to move forward with plans to build a new high school in Boston’s Newmarket neighborhood. The new site will provide...
nbcboston.com
Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space. According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID,...
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
baystatebanner.com
Public art celebrating Freedom House debuts in Dorchester
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. A new mural blossoms this month at the corner of Warren and Sunderland Streets in Dorchester. Karmimadeebora “Mima” McMillan’s “Unsung Heroes” is an ode to the neighborhood and specifically to the Freedom House, an advocacy group that works with Black, Brown and immigrant students working through high school and college.
baystatebanner.com
The future of Boston’s Trinidad-style Carnival
The year 2023 will mark 50 years of a Trinidad-style Carnival celebration here in Boston. In these five decades, there have been five leadership changes, managed by four people: founder Ken Bonaparte Mitchell, Sebastian Joseph, Shirley Shillingford from 1991–93, Clive Trail in 1994, and Shirley Shillingford again from 1995 to present.
Dorchester Reporter
Neighbors, Boston Bowl await call on billboard conversion
A group of neighbors and the owners of the Boston Bowl property on Morrissey Boulevard are in “wait and see” mode this month as an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) reviews an appeal to convert an existing static sign on the site into a digital billboard that faces the Southeast Expressway.
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!
(Photo by muhannad alatawi) (BOSTON, MA) Calling all dog lovers! The Harpoon Brewery in Boston is hosting their 5th annual Dogtoberfest presented by Life's Abundance, and both you and your furry friend are invited to this paw-some celebration! This pup-friendly festival will include competitions, a 3-mile fun run (or walk!), and will even feature an on-site adoption meet and greet presented by the MSPCA, "dog lovers may even leave the event as dog owners!"
whdh.com
Boston to host roller skating party on the Greenway
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dust off your roller blades, Boston!. The City of Boston’s Boston Together Again Initiative is inviting the public to a free two-day roller skating party on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, at the corner of Atlantic Ave. and High Street. The party, featuring a local DJ, will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
baystatebanner.com
7 Summer Street • Somerville
# of Units # of Bedrooms Price Maximum Income Limit (% AMI) (set by the HUD + based on Household Size + AMI) * 2022 Area Median Incomes for the Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, MA-NH MSA. Maximum Asset Limits. 80% AMI 80%-110% AMI. $75,000 $75,000. Does not include retirement. Does include...
Dorchester Reporter
Updating community efforts to keep St. Brendan’s open
It has been a few months since Cardinal Sean O’Malley issued at least a temporary reprieve for St. Brendan’s Church on Gallivan Boulevard. The church’s pastor had recommended that it be “relegated”— a canon law term for closing it— due to a litany of issues ranging from deferred maintenance to low attendance and poor receipts at the offertory box.
whdh.com
Michelle Wu cuts ribbon on $15 million library renovation
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the completion and reopening of the Boston Public Library’s Special Collections department, a $15 million renovation project. The collection is home to several rare books and historic artifacts Wu said she was happy to see the historic...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, Sept. 15th – Outdoor Water Restrictions in Lynn – Rat Elimination in Local City – Airport Noise – Rails & Trails
MSO’s Football Game of the Week Tonight – Haverhill at Danvers 6:30. Weather – National Weather Service – A taste of fall arrives today with highs topping out in the mid 60s to low 70s. Despite breezy conditions, it will be very comfortable for outdoor activities with plentiful sunshine.
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday
Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
Dorchester Reporter
The Dot Park Car Show draws many onlookers
The annual Dorchester Park Car Show took place last Sunday with dozens of classic cars on display, music from the Boston School of Musical Arts, and children’s events. The day also commemorated the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, the renowned landscape architect whose firm designed Dorchester Park in 1893 as well as Boston’s Emerald Necklace and New York’s Central Park.
