Lacey Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Tells Brother To 'Come Back With Coroner' After Killing Dad: Report

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Justin Donaldson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

"Come back with a coroner" is allegedly what a Jersey Shore man told his brother after killing their father on Sept. 7, NJ Advance Media reports.

Justin Donaldson was found by his brother next to the body of his dad, 67-year-old David Donaldson, in the kitchen of their Weehawken Avenue home in Lacey Township the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The elder Donaldson had suffered trauma to his face, chest and neck, and his son had a wooden bottle opener shaped like a horse in his pocket, NJ.com says citing court papers.

Justin Donaldson allegedly admitted to attacking his dad but said he wasn't sure that the body in this kitchen was his father's. Police apparently learned about the killing two days after it happened.

#Jersey Shore#Coroner#Violent Crime#Nj Advance Media#Nj Com#Daily Voice Ocean
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

