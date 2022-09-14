Read full article on original website
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Win It IV LennyChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Justin Herbert Responded to Patrick Mahomes ‘Controversial’ Comments Precisely How He Should Have
Justin Herbert laughed off a comment from Patrick Mahomes that was completely blown out of proportion. The post Justin Herbert Responded to Patrick Mahomes ‘Controversial’ Comments Precisely How He Should Have appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night
Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
AthlonSports.com
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
Patrick Mahomes brutally roasts PFF for broken grading system
Consider Patrick Mahomes to be the latest noted detractor of PFF’s broken grading system. While his Kansas City Chiefs beat the division rival Los Angeles Chargers at home in primetime to start Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season off with a bang, Patrick Mahomes has a bone to pick with Pro Football Focus.
Brittany Mahomes Rips Ref in Fiery Tweet During TNF
The family of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t exactly made up of NFL darlings. On the contrary, Mahomes’ wife Brittany and his brother Jackson are known for causing such mayhem on both the sidelines and social media that Pat McAfee dubbed them the “tag team of insufferability” earlier this year.
Why Chiefs' midfield, end zone logos in Arrowhead Stadium for Chargers Thursday night game look like they're from 1972
If you’re watching Thursday night’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game — airing on Amazon Prime, by the way, as are almost all the rest of the Thursday NFL games in 2022 — and seeing some very old-fashioned looking logos on the field … you’re not alone.
Patrick Mahomes uses NY Jets QB’s name as audible call
A New York Jets signal-caller is the namesake of a Patrick Mahomes audible. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers paid a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs for a battle between two high-powered Super Bowl contenders that promised to be incredibly exciting. The New York Jets found a way...
Patrick Mahomes isn’t only thing Chargers should be afraid of Thursday night
The Los Angeles Chargers are in for a rude awakening against the Kansas City Chiefs rushing attack on Thursday night. On a short week, you can bet Brandon Staley has been watching a lot of film on his Week 2 opponent — the Kansas City Chiefs. Faced with the...
Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70
On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old. "The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement. Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from...
Epic stat proves Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s comeback king
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already become one of the greatest to ever play his position. Now entering his fifth season as a starter, Mahomes seems set to add even more to his resume. In just two games this season, he has continued his trek as the face...
