Five years ago, UCI was designated as a Hispanic-serving Institution by the US Department of Education, and to this day, the campus remains one of the few major research universities to have gained this status. There are lots of great stories that highlight UCI’s commitment to creating an environment where Latino student thrive. But with this edition of the UCI Podcast, we’re looking back at one of the original programs that has influenced all campus efforts to attain and maintain this Hispanic-Serving Institution status – PRIME-LC.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO