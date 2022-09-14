Read full article on original website
uci.edu
33rd Annual SoCal Alzheimer’s Disease Research Conference
On Friday, September 9th, 2022, UCI MIND, Alzheimer’s Orange County, and the Alzheimer’s Association Orange County Chapter hosted the 33rd Annual Southern California Alzheimer’s Disease Research Conference at the Irvine Marriott. This year’s conference titled, “Dementia Across the Lifespan”, was the first one held in person in...
uci.edu
Undocumented Latino patient’s emergency medical visits down 10 percent during the initial months of the pandemic
Researchers from the University of California, Irvine found that undocumented Latino patients’ emergency department utilization saw a dramatic decrease during the three months following the initial stay-at-home orders and the public charge rule change in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – even more than their documented Latino patient counterparts.
uci.edu
UCI Podcast: The success of PRIME-LC
Five years ago, UCI was designated as a Hispanic-serving Institution by the US Department of Education, and to this day, the campus remains one of the few major research universities to have gained this status. There are lots of great stories that highlight UCI’s commitment to creating an environment where Latino student thrive. But with this edition of the UCI Podcast, we’re looking back at one of the original programs that has influenced all campus efforts to attain and maintain this Hispanic-Serving Institution status – PRIME-LC.
uci.edu
UCI Law Clinic Students Part of Historic Victory with Human Rights Lawsuit
Irvine, Calif. (Sept. 15, 2022) -- Students in the University of California, Irvine School of Law (UCI Law) Civil Rights Litigation Clinic (CRLC) were part of a historic victory for human rights when a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit unanimously reversed the lower court’s summary judgment decision. Civil Rights Litigation Clinic Director Paul Hoffman argued the appeal before the Eleventh Circuit panel in October 2021.
