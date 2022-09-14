Cell phones have come a long way since the days when their coolest feature was the ability to play Snake—and, unfortunately, so have their price tags. So, when Google released the Pixel 6a, a phone that boasts a 24-hour battery life and the same Tensor chip as its premium Pixel 6 Pro, for just $449 (or $399 on Amazon), I had to test it out. And test it we did: From dropping it, splattering water on it and tossing it loosely in my tote (sans protective case), to snapping photos, producing TikToks and streaming podcasts until the battery begged for mercy, I put it through its paces to see just how well it performs. (Spoiler: I was delighted by the results.)

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO