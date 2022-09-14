Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to See Recently Deleted Apps?
Have you ever deleted an app, but couldn’t recall its name? Well, you can check the history of all the deleted apps on your iPhone and Android device, although you might have deleted the app a long ago. There’s an easy way to keep track of deleted apps with...
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
The Verge
Listen to our podcast about our website redesign
Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
Phone Arena
Google teases the colors of the Pixel 7 yet again, but this time with potato chips
When you hear the name Google, a few things probably come to your mind. You probably think of Google Search, Gmail, Google Docs, Android, and Google's own Pixel devices like the. Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro. But we bet you never think about potato chips?. Apparently, the...
ZDNet
iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for
Apple officially released iOS 16 on Monday. Included in the new operating system are countless changes to how your iPhone works and, at times, looks. For the last few months, I've been using iOS 16 on my iPhone 13 Pro Max during the developer beta program. With the official release of iOS 16 starting today, anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the new operating system.
TechCrunch
Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Google Maps Voice?
With an in-built navigation voice on Google Maps, it has been more convenient for us to navigate through routes to reach our destination. However, when it differs from your native language, you might not clearly understand the map’s voice. Or you might be tired of listening to the same voice repetitively.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
9to5Mac
These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets
As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
hypebeast.com
Apple Launches iOS 16 and Social Media Platforms Continue Copying Each Other in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the world of tech had lots to share. Apple stayed busy, stocking its shelves with its latest products and launching iOS 16 on iPhone 8 and later devices. Social media platforms continued to dupe each other: Instagram began testing a new in-feed repost feature similar to that of Twitter, and TikTok launched experiments with a new BeReal-style feature called TikTok Now. And in another vein, we received an update on the status of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous $44 billion USD Twitter deal.
CNET
Google Photos Update Highlights More Memories, Adds Music and Graphics
Google Photos is getting an update Wednesday that redesigns Memories, a feature that highlights past photos and packages them together with machine learning. A collage editor is also launching, on Android and iOS. With the update, Photos will surface more of your videos and cut in photos as well. And...
Phone Arena
How to find recently deleted messages in iOS 16 and recover them
Apple introduced a number of new iMessage features in iOS 16, chief among which is the ability to edit or unsend messages at long last, as well as mark them as unread. While these are now staples for all major chat apps, Apple also threw in another life-saving option in its Messages app, the option to check Recently Deleted messages in a dedicated section of the chat app.
Engadget
Alexa to provide branded answers to your pressing questions
Amazon hopes highlighting products will lead to increased sales. The home security hogging all the awards. See, the problem is that people simply aren't buying enough. To rectify this issue, Amazon announced on Thursday that it is introducing a new Alexa feature, dubbed "Customers Ask Alexa," wherein "expert brands" provide answers to customer questions like “How can I remove pet hair from my carpet?” that also just so happen to prominently feature that brand's particular product.
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
purewow.com
We Dropped, Selfie’d and Stress-tested the Google Pixel 6a, so You Don’t Have To
Cell phones have come a long way since the days when their coolest feature was the ability to play Snake—and, unfortunately, so have their price tags. So, when Google released the Pixel 6a, a phone that boasts a 24-hour battery life and the same Tensor chip as its premium Pixel 6 Pro, for just $449 (or $399 on Amazon), I had to test it out. And test it we did: From dropping it, splattering water on it and tossing it loosely in my tote (sans protective case), to snapping photos, producing TikToks and streaming podcasts until the battery begged for mercy, I put it through its paces to see just how well it performs. (Spoiler: I was delighted by the results.)
Google Chat expands Smart Replies to more languages
Like many other Google services and Android itself, Google Chat has offered Smart Replies for more than four years now. But in contrast to Android, which has long offered smart replies in many languages, Chat stuck with English only since the inception of the feature. This is no longer the case, as the company has announced that it’s expanding Smart Replies to French, Portuguese, and Spanish.
Phone Arena
Google might soon bring several key updates to the Messages app
Have you ever been in a situation where someone, a friend let’s say, sends you a voice message that you really want to hear, but you can’t because you are at work for example? Oh who are we kidding, we’ve all found ourselves in a similar situation at least once.
