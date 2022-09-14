Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Will Someone Pay $250 Million to Live Atop the World’s Tallest Condo Tower? The Developer Thinks So.
When construction topped out at New York’s Central Park Tower, the Billionaires’ Row mega-tower set a record for the world’s tallest residential condominium, at 1,550 feet high. Now, developer Gary Barnett is gunning for yet another record, aiming to achieve the country’s highest-ever home sale price.
mansionglobal.com
Real-Estate Investor Keith Rubenstein Gets Nearly $50 Million for Manhattan Townhouse
Investor Keith Rubenstein has sold his Upper East Side townhouse for close to $50 million, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The Beaux-Arts townhouse had been on and off the market since 2016, when it was first listed for $84.5 million. It subsequently underwent several price cuts and was most recently listed for $55 million.
Curbed
The Central Park Supertall with a $250 Million Penthouse
Developer Gary Barnett is listing the triplex penthouse of his Central Park Tower for $250 million, The Wall Street Journal has reported. It’s a sum that is both eye-popping — if the penthouse actually sells for asking, it would be the most expensive sale in the country — and utterly unsurprisingly. One-upmanship is the lifeblood of Billionaires’ Row, and many of the new towers have aimed to not only outsell and out-glam what came before but to literally rise above the competition, if only by a few feet. (At 1,550 feet, Central Park Tower is slightly taller than the 1,428-foot-tall 111 West 57th Street, which is itself slightly taller than 432 Park Avenue at 1,396 feet.) Although to hear Barnett describe it, given how much the superrich are dropping on other stuff right now, the place is kind of a deal: “There’s a bunch of artwork going for $100 million and even $200 million … compare that to 17,000 feet of steel and brick and glass at the top of the world, this seems like a relative bargain,” he told the Journal.
Daily Beast
NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond. The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent...
An interior designer transformed a minimal New York City bachelor pad into a stunning studio apartment for $2,000 — take a look
Clare Sullivan told Insider: "Some men just don't know how to reflect their interests and decor style in their apartment and living space."
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 4,917 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 4,917 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie Lalehzar. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Approved architectural plans, intricately detailed are included with the sale. A GRAMERCY HOME: HAVE IT YOUR WAY Block: 875 Lot: 11 Lot: 16.67 X 75 +/- (The Ground Floor is Built Full) Built: 16.67 X 55 +/- (Floors 2 through 5) The 1855 Anglo-Italianate south-facing single-family house with its newly re-made classic brownstone facade offers the buyer an exceptional opportunity to redesign the interior of an historic structure; repurposing the house to custom-fit an individual lifestyle. The neighborhood is further enhanced by the finest restaurants (the reputable Union Square Cafe has newly relocated on the corner of 19th and Park Avenue), the historic National Arts and Players Clubs on the Park, the Union Square Green Market, as well as the convenience of mass transportation, all contribute to the allure of the area. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The rear wall on the parlor floor has been replaced by a casement window-wall curtain, providing light and atmosphere that opens up to the renovated terrace and restored wood enclosure; a skylight has been installed on terrace floor allowing light into the lower level.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures
The tragedy is suspected to have resulted from the company’s most recent earnings report that led to the location shutterings. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYShutterstock.
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
Inside Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Luxurious Real Estate Portfolio
Few celebrity couples exude as much star power as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Both have built musical legacies laden with number one hits and awards, and they have reputations for being trailblazers and icons. Together they are next to unstoppable. When the pair married in 2008, they combined their ambitions and turned their attention toward (among other things) investing in real estate. In the years since, they have owned and sold homes in New York City, Miami Beach, New Orleans, the Hamptons, and Los Angeles.
They Couldn’t Turn the A/C to 68 at Their Swanky Hamptons Rental. Now They’re Suing.
A Manhattan attorney and his dentist friend have filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, arguing that their summer vacation was ruined when the owners of their $10,000 Hamptons rental prevented them from lowering the air conditioner by two degrees. The plaintiffs, Toby Cohen and Jonathan Neman, say...
Home of the Week: Fire Island’s Iconic ‘Pyramid House’ Hits the Market for $6.5 Million
A rare, architecturally significant home has come to market in Fire Island, the coastal enclave famed for its stunning light and bohemian spirit about 60 miles east of Manhattan. Only reachable by ferry—with the island blissfully car-free—Fire Island has become particularly known for its Cherry Grove and Pines communities, which have long been fashionable with local LGBTs. Fire Island has just 3,500 homes spread across just 8.7 square miles—and a mere 400 year-round residents—a number that surges to over 40,000 each summer. Despite its modest size, Fire Island has developed a distinctive architectural aesthetic: A type of contemporary cool signified by...
Heirs of Willem De Kooning to Auction Three Works Expected to Fetch $50 M.
Three paintings from the collection of Willem de Kooning’s heirs will debut at auction this fall. The works are expected to fetch a collective $50 million at Sotheby’s. The three large-scale works, each of which the abstract expressionist painter produced between the 1960s and the 1980s, will be offered during a contemporary art evening sale this November at the auction house’s New York headquarters. Montauk II (1969), a blue, green and white-hued painting, one of five known paintings from the eponymous series created the same yea,r will be offered during the sale. It carries an estimate of $10 million to $15 million. In a...
