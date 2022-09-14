Read full article on original website
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
"There are options for rape victims, the way I understand it, if a rape victim goes to a hospital," Republican Representative Doug Gilliam told Newsweek.
2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality
“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
Lawmaker Horrified By Consequences Of Abortion Ban Votes For Even Stricter One
"I’m now humbly your punching bag," South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins (R) said after the vote.
Lindsey Graham mansplains his federal abortion ban: 'I picked 15 weeks.' Got it, ladies?
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes a 15-week federal abortion ban, contradicting his previous stance on states' rights.
A Senate candidate's new ad is latest example of Republicans attempting to deflect abortion attacks
The Republican nominee for US Senate in Washington both touted her "pro-life" anti-abortion view and asserted her opposition to a federal abortion ban in a new ad on Thursday, as Republican congressional candidates in tough races across the country attempt to defuse an issue that could cost them.
insideedition.com
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
Bernie Sanders says he’ll vote against keeping the government open if Manchin’s ‘disastrous side-deal’ on energy is included
"I will not vote for any bill that makes it easier for Big Oil to destroy the planet," Sanders said.
What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
TODAY.com
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
This ruling comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court ruling that dramatically expanded Second Amendment rights.
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from S Carolina abortion bill
A group of South Carolina senators voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban with Democrats choosing not to vote in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature.The 7-3 vote in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee involved all Republican men. The committee then took a break before considering more changes as it decides whether to send the bill to the Senate floor.The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through...
Oklahoma GOP candidate calls killing gay people ‘totally just’
A GOP candidate for the Oklahoma state house is under fire over his resurfaced remarks justifying the murder of gay people. Scott Esk was campaigning for a different seat in 2013 when he said that according to the Bible, Christians would be “totally in the right” to kill gay people in a Facebook comment thread.The comments gained renewed attention as Mr Esk’s prepares to take on fellow Republican Gloria Banister in a run-off primary election for Oklahoma’s 87th House District on Tuesday. Pressed about the remarks ahead of this week’s election, Mr Esk appeared to double down by calling...
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Scrubs Magazine
NC Supreme Court Rules Nurses Can Face Legal Liability for Following Doctor’s Orders
In a split decision, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that nurses can be held liable for medical errors and mistakes – even if they were carrying out the doctor’s orders. The ruling strikes down a 90-year-old legal precedent protecting nurses and healthcare workers from prosecution related to these kinds of incidents.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
